header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

18 Sep 2017

World Championship 2017 Play-In: Who survives Group B?

World Championship 2017 Play-In: Who survives Group B?

The 2017 World Championship Play-In stage begins September 23rd. Group B includes Cloud 9 (NA LCS,) Team oNe Esports (CBLOL,) and Dire Wolves (OPL.) Who moves on?

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy