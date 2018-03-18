header decal
18 Mar 2018

Unicorns of Love vs Misfits: 2018 EU LCS Spring Split week 9

It’s the final week of the 2018 EU LCS Spring Split. Will Unicorns of Love and Misfits both make it through to the playoffs?

It may be over for Unicorns of Love

Misfits are in danger of losing out

