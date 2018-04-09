header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

09 Apr 2018

Super League Gaming comes to Twitch: Exclusive interview with Matt Edelman

Super League Gaming comes to Twitch: Exclusive interview with Matt Edelman

In a RealSport exclusive interview, CCO Matt Edelman speaks on SLG's move to Twitch, and future plans for 2018.

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy