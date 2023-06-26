Riot Games has announced the LoL Soul Fighter summer event.

This is a massive summer event that will take place over six weeks, from July 20 to August 28. It brings new game modes to LoL, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift.

These game modes are "inspired by the adrenaline and competition of fighting games", especially Riot Games' upcoming project L. The Soul Fighter event will also introduce a plethora of new content, such as new skinlines, emotes, or banners.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about the Soul Fighter summer event.

LoL Arena

As mentioned above, the Soul Fighter event will introduce a new game mode to every single Riot Games title. When it comes to LoL, that game mode is called Arena.

The Arena game mode is a 2v2 mode, where eight teams of two battle against one another.

Teams fight each other in rotating combat rounds. Combat rounds take place in one of four different arenas. These arenas are different in size, and all have a unique theme.

click to enlarge

After each round, teams can choose one augment that significantly increases their power. The last remaining team is proclaimed victorious.

It's worth noting that, runes and summoner spells are disabled in this mode. Some champions also had their passives slightly changed for this game mode.

LoL Soul Fighter skins

The Soul Fighter event is bringing 12 new skins to LoL. This event will also have a Battle Pass, that allows players to earn plenty of other rewards.

Here is the list of Soul Fighter skins:

Samira

Viego

Naafiri

Shaco

Pyke

Sett

Lux

Jhin

Gwen

Evelynn

Shaco

Pyke

Tournament of Souls

Tournament of Souls is an In-client game exclusive to LoL. In this game, players control Samira which is entering the Tournament of Souls.

Then, they need to play games of LoL, in order to be able to face new opponents and progress through the tournament.

click to enlarge

For every opponent players defeat, they will earn great rewards, and unlock new difficulty levels.

The main goal is to defeat all ten opponents and become the Tournament of Souls champion.

TFT Soul Brawl

With the arrival of the Soul Fighter event, TFT is also getting a new game mode. This game mode is called Soul Brawl.

Soul Brawl is a new, limited-time combat-focused game mode. In Soul Brawl, players will be entering two stages, the training and tournament phase.

In the training phase, players compete for Soul Power to build Soul Crown and earn additional loot options. While in the tournament phase, players will be eliminated in a best-of-three bracket tournament.

click to enlarge

TFT will also have an exclusive ln-Client narrative experience.

It's called The Choncc Dome and sees Champions and Tacticians team up in preparations for the Tournament of Souls.

This exclusive ln-Client game brings plenty of cosmetics. It has a Battle Pass full of rewards and also introduces two new Tacticians and one new arena.

Wild Rift Tag Duel

Tag Duel is the new and exciting game mode that is coming to Wild Rift.

This new game mode puts players against each other in one-on-one combat. Each player selects three champions before the combat starts. Champions can be swapped in and out of combat when they are off cooldown.

The first player to reach four kills will be the winner.

However, Wild Rift is not only getting a new game mode. The mobile game will also receive Soul Fighter skins, a new champion, and an In-Client narrative experience.

click to enlarge

Players will also experience an original story set within the world of Soul Fighter. This story is told through the eyes of Draven and Yasuo as they battle in the Tournament of Souls and venture into the Lands Beyond.

Users will progress tough through a visual novel, which also features minigame combat that tests their speed and accuracy, by playing games.

By progressing through the event, players will be rewarded with tokens that can be spent on various items in the event shop. They will also be able to unlock Arcade Mode

Arcane mode lets players play through a series of minigames as their favourite Soul Fighter champion. They can earn plenty of rewards, such as an exclusive emote.

Loading...

Here are the Soul Fighter skins coming to the game:

Nilah,

Draven,

Yasuo,

Irelia

Xin Zhao

Draven

Legends of Runeterra

The Soul Fighter event will also bring new content to Riot Games' card game Legends of Runeterra.

Legends of Runeterra will receive new emotes, cardbacks, an event pass, and eighth Soul Fighter skins.

Here are the Soul Fighter skins: