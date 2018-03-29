header decal
29 Mar 2018

sOAZ out of playoffs due to injury

sOAZ out of playoffs due to injury

Fnatic have announced that sOAZ will not be competing in Fnatic’s upcoming playoff series against Vitality.

(Image Credit: Exilexi)

Paul “sOAZ” Boyer, Fnatic’s veteran top laner, will not take part in Fnatic’s upcoming playoffs match against Vitality due to a hand injury.

The news was confirmed through Fnatic’s Twitter account:

