Selfie: A career that never took off

(Image Credit: Riot Games)

Marcin "Selfie" Wolski is far from a success story. If you look at his esports earnings page, he has won a total of $7,095.38 in prize money—mere pocket change for someone who’s been honing his craft for nearly 5 years. Tournament winnings are only a part of the picture.Every time things are looking up for Selfie, it seems a sudden twist of fate pushes him down and crushes even the faintest possibility of him having a good year.

Yet, he’s still here. No matter how far he falls, Selfie always seems to pick himself up, dusts off his mid lane skills, and get back to the grind. And this resilience makes one thing adamantly clear: for Selfie, League of Legends has never been about the money.