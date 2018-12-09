header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

09 Dec 2018

Selfie: A career that never took off

Selfie: A career that never took off

Former H2K starter Selfie was once in position to become one of the best mid laners in Europe. We look back at his League of Legends career.

Jump To

(Image Credit: Riot Games)

Marcin "Selfie" Wolski is far from a success story. If you look at his esports earnings page, he has won a total of $7,095.38 in prize money—mere pocket change for someone who’s been honing his craft for nearly 5 years. Tournament winnings are only a part of the picture.Every time things are looking up for Selfie, it seems a sudden twist of fate pushes him down and crushes even the faintest possibility of him having a good year. 

Yet, he’s still here. No matter how far he falls, Selfie always seems to pick himself up, dusts off his mid lane skills, and get back to the grind. And this resilience makes one thing adamantly clear: for Selfie, League of Legends has never been about the money.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy