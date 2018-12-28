header decal
League Of Legends

28 Dec 2018

PowerOfEvil: The ultimate underdog

PowerOfEvil’s career is the ultimate underdog story, as he has time and time again defied expectations and found success against all odds.

(Image Credit: Riot Games)

For most European players, qualifying for the EU LCS (or LEC) is the best way to get noticed. This is their moment—a chance to show off their skill and test themselves against some of the biggest names in the region. For Tristan "PowerOfEvil" Schrage, that moment came much sooner. 

As a part of the Unicorns of Love roster, PowerOfEvil just managed to qualify for the 2015 EU LCS Spring Split when he and his teammates were invited to IEM Season 9 San Jose. Of course, this invitation was nothing more than a mixture of luck and external circumstances. Most League of Legends viewers simply found the UOL brand amusing, so Unicorns ended up winning the fan vote and attending an international tournament before playing their first EU LCS game. 

