22 May 2018

MSI 2018: Is the skill gap closing in on Korea?

MSI 2018 saw the eventual surprise triumph of China's RNG over Korea's Kingzone DragonX 3-1. What does this mean for the international skill gap?

(Image Credit: Chris Yunker)

International competition in League of Legends is always dynamic and exciting, but much more often than not, the "Korean overlords" bring home the wins time and time again. Apart from flashes in the pan, it's a pretty overwhelming trend.

But at MSI 2018, we saw the dominant performances of Uzi bring home the championship for China's RNG (LPL champion), standing tall 3-1 over Korea's Kingzone DragonX (LCK champion.)

On the tail end of this surprise result, and a very unique Mid-Season Invitational...

