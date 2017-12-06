League of Legends All-Star 2017 Event: Everything you need to know

The All-Star 2017 event is nearly upon us. From December 7th to 10th, the best of the best on the Rift will battle it out for regional and personal pride, not to mention glory, in Los Angeles as we round out the year with a bang. Let's take a look at the key details for the event.

The format

In a change from last year, there will only be two tournaments taking place during the All-Star 2017 Event - the Main Event and 1v1 Tournament.

The Main Event will see teams split into either Group A or Group B where they will compete in a single best-of-one round robin. The best two teams from each group will then progress to the semifinals, which will take a best-of-three format. The victors will then move on to the finals, which will be best-of-five.

The 1v1 Tournament is also back this year, and 16 players will go head-to-head in a single elimination bracket. Winners will move on to the quarterfinals, which will be Bo1. Those who are victorious will then move to the semifinals and finals respectively, which will each be a Bo5.

Who’s competing?

There are eight regions taking part in the All-Star 2017 Event, and their rosters are filled with the best from their respective regions, as voted for by players. Each regional team will also have a head coach as voted for by that region’s pros. The dream teams that have been assembled are:

Main Event - Group A

EU LCS (Europe)

Top: sOAZ

Jungle: Jankos

Mid: PowerOfEvil

ADC: Rekkles

Support: IgNar

Coach: Youngbuck

LCK (Korea)

Top: CuVee

Jungle: Ambition

Mid: Faker

ADC: PraY

Support: GorillA

Coach: H-Dragon

LMS (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau)

Top: Ziv

Jungle: Karsa

Mid: FoFo

ADC: BeBe

Support: SwordArT

Coach: Steak

TCL (Turkey)

Top: Thaldrin

Jungle: Stomaged

Mid: Frozen

ADC: Zeitnot

Support: Zergsting

Coach: Pades

Main Event - Group B

NA LCS (North America)

Top: Hauntzer

Jungle: MikeYeung

Mid: Bjergsen

ADC: Sneaky

Support: Aphromoo

Coach: Ssong

LPL (China)

Top: 957

Jungle: Mlxg

Mid: xiye

ADC: Uzi

Support: Meiko

Coach: Firefox

GPL (Southeast Asia)

Top: Hope

Jungle: Levi

Mid: Naul

ADC: NoWay

Support: Palette

Coach: Tinikun

CBLoL (Brazil)

Top: VVvert

Jungle: Revolta

Mid: Kami

ADC: brTT

Support: Dioud

Coach: Peter

Sparks will definitely fly in both groups, and I for one can’t wait to see how the LCK All-Stars perform as a team, with CuVee and Ambition fresh off the back of Samsung Galaxy’s win at worlds, coupled with the ever-present Faker.

1v1 Tournament

The following 16 players have been chosen by their coaches to go head-to-head for individual glory:

EU LCS: PowerOfEvil, Rekkles

LCK: Faker, PraY

LMS: FoFo, SwordArT

TCL: Frozen, Zeitnot

NA LCS: Bjergsen, Sneaky

LPL: Meiko, Uzi

GPL: Naul, Levi

CBLoL: VVvert, brTT

Although Uzi will be looking to defend his 2016 win, expect there to be strong challenges from PraY and Bjergsen, among others.

How can I watch?

The Main Event Group Stages will take place from the 7th to the 8th, with the Semifinals taking place on the 9th. The Finals will then be shown on Sunday, the 10th. As well, the 1v1 Tournament will run right alongside the Main Event.

You can watch all the games live on the Lolesports website, with the action starting daily from 3 pm Pacific Time, so don't miss out!

Which team do you think will win the Main Event this year? Let us know in the comments below!