header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

03 Jul 2018

LCS roster moves: Meteos traded to FlyQuest

LCS roster moves: Meteos traded to FlyQuest

Its a confusing time for 100Thieves fans, but here's what we know about the trade between 100Thieves and FlyQuest.

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy