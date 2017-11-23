header decal
23 Nov 2017

Impact joins Liquid, Licorice to play for Cloud9

Impact is leaving C9 to join TL, and his spot is going to be taken by Licorice! What does this mean for both teams?

An unstoppable force and immovable object

An unstoppable force and immovable object

