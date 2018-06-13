header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

League Of Legends

13 Jun 2018

EU LCS Summer Split 2018 week 1: Fnatic vs Misfits

EU LCS Summer Split 2018 week 1: Fnatic vs Misfits

The EU LCS Summer Split is nearly back! Will Fnatic be able to defend their title against Misfits?

Jump To
link decal

Fnatic flying high after MSI

link decal

Misfits want redemption

Fnatic flying high after MSI

Misfits want redemption

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy