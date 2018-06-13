EU LCS: 2018 Summer Split preview

(Image Credit: Christian Frank)

At long last, the EU LCS Summer Split is back! With games starting from Friday 15th June, we've outlined all that you need to know about the upcoming action.

The format

If you watched the Spring Split, then thankfully there’s nothing new to know in terms of format! The ten participating teams will face each other in a double round-robin Bo1 format.

What’s more, the teams taking part in the EU LCS Summer Split remain unchanged from the Spring Split, as there was no relegation during the Spring Split. That means you can look forward to seeing Fnatic, G2 Esports, Splyce, Vitality, ROCCAT, H2k, Misfits, FC Schalke 04, Giants Gaming, and Unicorns of Love back on the stage.

The dates

The first game of the Split will be between Vitality and Splyce, starting on Friday 15th June. Games will be played over nine weeks, with the regular season ending on Saturday 18th August.

Keeping to the same schedule as the Spring Split, games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays. Coverage of Friday’s games should begin from 6 pm CET, while coverage of Saturday’s games should start from 5 pm CET.

Week one’s games are scheduled as follows:

Day one (Friday 15th June)

Start Time (Estimated) Teams 6 pm CET Vitality vs Splyce 7 pm CET H2k vs Giants Gaming 8 pm CET Unicorns of Love vs FC Schalke 04 9 pm CET G2 Esports vs ROCCAT 10 pm CET Fnatic vs Misfits

Day two (Saturday 16th June)

Start Time (Estimated) Teams 5 pm CET H2k vs ROCCAT 6 pm CET Unicorns of Love vs Misfits 7 pm CET Vitality vs Giants Gaming 8 pm CET FC Schalke 04 vs Fnatic 9 pm CET G2 Esports vs Splyce

A shot at Worlds

Once the regular Split ends, the top six teams will then move into playoffs and have a chance to compete at Worlds.

Although the winner of the EU LCS Summer Split will automatically gain a place at Worlds, there are two other spots up for grabs.

One of those two places will be taken by the team with the highest amount of Championship Points. The remaining four teams will then battle it out for the final spot by competing in the regional finals, which we should know more about over the coming weeks.

Championship points are awarded based on where a team finished during the Spring and Summer Splits. At the moment, Fnatic has the most championship points with 90, followed by G2 Esports with 70, Splyce with 50, Vitality with 30, and H2k and ROCCAT at 10 each.

Although it’s widely expected that Fnatic and G2 will secure places at Worlds, it’s worth noting these totals will change once the Summer Split starts, so there’s still a lot for teams to play for with the crown in the balance.

As usual, you can catch the EU LCS Summer Split in several ways, some of the most popular being via YouTube or Twitch. And as always, you can keep up with all of the EU LCS action here on RealSport.

Which teams do you think will make it to Worlds? Let us know in the comments below!