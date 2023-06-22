HoYo FEST 2023 Event Guide: Schedule, merch, and cafe locations

HoYoVerse has recently announced that another HoYo FEST event is set to take place in 2023, marking its third anniversary! HoYo FEST is a collaborative celebration held at multiple cafes that brings together fans of HoYoVerse's various games, including the highly popular Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

Fans can anticipate a fun-filled gathering where they can immerse themselves in a wide range of special activities, purchase exclusive merchandise, indulge in HoYo-themed food, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach this highly anticipated event!

HoYo FEST 2023 announcement and schedule

HoYo FEST is a cafe collaboration, celebrating HoYoVerse's various games. Based on the event banner shared by HoYoverse on their official Twitter accounts, we can expect to see Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3, Tears of Themis, and even Zenless Zone Zero as their cafe themes.

The schedule and duration of this year's HoYo FEST have yet to be announced. We will provide updates on this section as soon as more information becomes available!

Here's a table detailing past HoYoFest event durations for each HoYoverse game:

Game 2021 Dates 2022 Dates Genshin Impact 3 Dec - 14 Dec 28 Sept - 9 Oct Tears of Themis 19 Nov - 30 Nov 12 Oct - 23 Oct Honkai Impact 3rd 5 Nov - 16 Nov 26 Oct - 6 Nov Honkai Star Rail N/A N/A Zenless Zone Zero N/A N/A

Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero will be making their HoYo FEST debut this year!

Judging by the schedule of previous years, fans can expect HoYo FEST 2023 to take place around October to December this year.

HoYo FEST cafe locations

The HoYo FEST 2021 and HoYo FEST 2022 events were held in various cafes in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. It's likely that HoYoFest 2023 will follow this trend.

Here's a table detailing the past HoYoFest cafe locations:

Country 2021 Cafes 2022 Cafes Malaysia MYTOWN - MYBURGERLAB La Juiceria Superfoods Signature @ Nadi Bangsar Thailand Nana Coffee Roasters @Niche3 Praditmanoonthum The KROSS Indonesia Warung Koffie Batavia TEMU Philippines Moon Rabbit Café + Restaurant Moon Rabbit Café + Restaurant Singapore Aniplus Café Flipper’s @ Bugis Junction Vietnam N/A EE EARTH Coffee

What is there to do at HoYo FEST?

There will be a plethora of fun activities for fans to engage in during the HoYo FEST event. One of the highlights for many fans is the opportunity to acquire event-exclusive merchandise featuring their favourite HoYoverse characters and indulge in tasty, thoughtfully crafted HoYo-themed dishes.

To participate in the HoYo FEST celebration, you must visit the designated cafe collaboration location. Keep in mind that specific locations may require reservations with the cafe hosting the event. Make sure to plan accordingly and secure your spot to fully enjoy the festivities of HoYo FEST!

Enjoy HoYo-themed food

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse HoYo FEST 2021 food and drinks

Fans will have the exciting opportunity to indulge in Genshin Impact-themed food, as well as dishes inspired by other games, bringing the virtual culinary experience to life!

Purchase event-exclusive merchandise

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse HoYo FEST 2022 merch table

In addition to HoYo FEST's themed meals, you can also purchase merchandise directly from the cafes. In the past, for any purchase of any amount, you will receive a limited-edition HoYoFest-themed bag!

As of now, the official HoYo FEST 2023 cafe collaboration events will be held solely in Asia. However, international fans need not fret, as there will be plenty of online celebrations and fan-organised events to participate in when HoYo FEST arrives. Stay tuned for updates and join in the festivities no matter where you are!

