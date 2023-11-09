Football Manager 2024: Best wonderkid strikers to fire you to glory

Football Manager 2024 has entered the pitch, and the search for wonderkid signings begins. One of the best positions to unearth future talent is definitely in the attack, but who are the best wonderkid strikers in Football Manager 2024?

Luckily, we’ve done all the hard work for you finding the next best strikers.

Future stars

Before we get to our list, let us first explain just what exactly a wonderkid is. We will be focusing on players aged 19 and under. To be considered a wonderkid, a player also needs to have a high potential ability (PA).

PA can be either fixed or defined as a range. Some players may have a fixed PA when you start a new save, but for the most part, wonderkids will have a PA range. This means their PA will be different in each save.

So now we know what a wonderkid is, let’s take a look at our list.

Best wonderkid strikers in Football Manager 2024

We’ve delved deep into the Football Manager 2024 pre-game database to find the best wonderkid strikers. As a quick disclaimer, we’ll only be including players with ‘striker’ as their natural position, so no attacking wingers will feature in this list.

We’ll be highlighting the top five wonderkid strikers in the game, but if you’re still looking for the next Alan Shearer we’ll include the best of the rest as well. Let’s get into it!

Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson has had a great start to his Brighton career. A hattrick against Newcastle earlier this season cemented Ferguson’s label as the next Premier League striking great.

Heavily linked with Manchester United, as well as being touted as Harry Kane’s replacement at Tottenham, Ferguson still has a long way to go before breaking any goalscoring records. However, at only 19 years old, and with a PA range of 160-190, you want to get him in your team as soon as possible.

Vitor Roque

Mention the words ‘Brazilian wonderkid’ and you’ll have every Football Manager player sprinting to their keyboard. Vitor Roque is no doubt an incredible talent, but he might be one of the hardest players to sign on this list. The reason is simple, he’s already agreed to join Barcelona.

If you’re playing using real transfers, then your pursuit of Roque is basically over. If, however, you’re avoiding using real transfers, then Roque’s definitely a striker worth chasing. A PA Range of 160-190 is reason enough to pursue Roque, but then you consider his goal average of over one in three matches and you’ll make a mad dash to the fax machine.

Youssoufa Moukoko

One of the most sought-after players in Football Manager for the last three years, Moukoko is unbelievably still only 18 years old. Since breaking into the Borussia Dortmund team back in 2020, setting the record for the youngest player in the Bundesliga in the process, Moukoko has become a reliable source of goals.

With a PA Range of 160-190, Moukoko sits alongside both Ferguson and Roque as desirable striking options. What makes Moukoko stand out however is his versatility. Despite operating mainly as a striker, Moukoko can also operate just behind the main forward, providing goals from attacking midfield.

Endrick

Just like with Vitor Roque, your pursuit of Endrick might be over before it’s even begun. It’s no secret that Endrick has already agreed to join Real Madrid in the real world, meaning anyone playing with real transfers is already stumped. For the rest of you though, let’s take a look at what makes Endrick so good.

Averaging almost a goal every three games, Endrick has lit up Brazil’s Serie A over the last 12 months. This has given him a PA Range of 160-190, and at only 17 years of age, he still has plenty of time to develop. We expect to see Endrick max out his potential on the real pitch at Real Madrid, making him arguably the best signing on this list.

Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich is renowned for its young, attacking talent, and it seems as though Mathys Tel is the next on the conveyor belt. Despite not being the most prolific goal scorer, Tel can still pop up with a goal when needed. Four goals in just over 30 appearances for Bayern in the last 12 months is still an impressive return for the young Frenchman.

Tel’s PA Range is the lowest in our top five, capping out at 150-180, but with the right coaching, he can still mix it with the best wonderkid strikers in Football Manager 2024. Tel is also behind one of the best attacking talents in world football in Harry Kane, so could be available for a reasonable price compared to the rest of our list.

Best of the rest

There are some incredible players in our top five list, but don’t rule out the rest of the striking wonderkids. From European stars to South American gems, and even some English talent thrown in for good measure, you shouldn’t sleep on the list of players below: