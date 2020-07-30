BREAKING* Football Manager 2021 CONFIRMED – Later release date, new features & more consoles

The countdown to the next SI instalment is on following an official statement from the Studio Director.

With attentions starting to turn the next football season, and just a few weeks between the current and the next campaign – Football Manager 2021 news had to drop!

Well, it has come from Studio Director Miles Jacobson.

FM 21 Confirmed

Jacobson says in an official Football Manager post that the team has “been very quiet about future plans throughout this period”, referring to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Well, the time has come for news, with Jacobson stating “there will be Football Manager games released later this year”.

Football Manager 20 released on 31 October, 2019 but Jaconson says the games “will be delivered a little later than we’d originally planned”.

COUNTDOWN – The next instalment of FM is in the works

It’s hard to say when this will be, but we get the impression that the next instalment of the FM series could drop any time from mid-November 2020.

New features

Despite the delays, it looks as if we will see some new features in FM 21.

“They’ll have exceptionally strong features sets” says Jacobson, but it will still be dialled back from what was originally planned.

Platforms

Football Manager 20 was availale on PC via Steam, Mobile, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia, but Jacobson states this year it’ll be on “more platforms and available on more stores than ever before.”

It’s unlikely, but could we see finally come console, with Xbox One a possibility due to FM20 being on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

