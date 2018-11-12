Football Manager 2019 Wonderkids: Best Lower League Players to Sign

We all love a wonderkid, but can you find one in the lower leagues? Think Dele Alli, who moved to Tottenham in 2015 having already played close to 90 games of professional football for League One outfit MK Dons, aged just 19. Leicester’s James Maddison is the most recent example, with the attacking midfielder making the step up to the Premier League with Leicester City after shining for first Coventry in League One, and then Norwich in the Championship.

In moving for a lower league wonderkid, you are going to save yourself some cash on Football Manager 2019. With the help of RealSport, you can find the young star perfect for your side.

How to find the best lower league wonderkids on Football Manager 2019

These are the best lower league wonderkids on Football Manager 2019. All these players are teenagers and play outside of Europe’s big five leagues and do not represent a club that competes in European competition (European Champions Cup and EURO Cup on FM19).

These young men can reach a Potential Ability (PA) rating of at least 140, meaning they can blossom into some of the world’s best players, despite starting outside of the biggest leagues in the world.

Fiete Arp (CA 118 – PA 167)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Cub: Hamburg

Country: Germany

Best stats: 16 finishing, 15 first touch, 15 off the ball

Value: £2.9 million

Wage: £26,000 a week

Fiete Arp was in the top-flight last season with Hamburg, but the German giants suffered their first ever relegation from the Bundesliga last season. 18-year-old Arp has an exceptional record at youth level, scoring 18 goals in 19 games for Germany U17s, and scored in each of his first two games for Hamburg last season.

Striker Arp has 16 finishing, 15 first touch and 15 off the ball on FM 19, giving him a current ability rating of 118. That can grow to a potential of 167, meaning the teenager is valued at £2.9 million with a wage of £26,000 a week.

Rodrygo (CA 130 – PA 160-190)

Age: 17

Positions: AM (L), ST

Club: Santos (joining Real Madrid)

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 16 agility, 15 dribbling, 15 technique

Value: £1.8 million

Wage: £5,000 a week

After signing Brazilian wonderkid Vinicius Junior in the summer, Real Madrid have moved for another in the form of Santos winger or forward Rodrygo. The 17-year-old will leave Santos for the Bernabeu at the start of next season, having scored seven goals and picked up three assists in 39 games in his homeland.

Rodrygo has a 130 CA on FM 19, which can grow to a potential between 160 and 190. Valued at £1.8 million with a £5,000 a week wage, the youngster holds stats of 16 agility, 15 dribbling and 15 technique.

Josha Vagnoman (CA 120 – PA 155)

Age: 17

Positions: D (RL), WB (RL)

Club: Hamburg

Country: Germany

Best stats: 17 natural fitness, 16 work rate, 15 bravery

Value: £2.1 million

Wage: £16,000 a week

Another youngster to suffer relegation with Hamburg last season, expect to see much more of Josha Vagnoman in the second tier. The right or left back has played just three times for the first time (amassing only 81 minutes), but with him progressing to the Germany U19 squad expect to see him play more games.

Abilities of 17 natural fitness, 16 work rate and 15 bravery take Vagnoman up to a 120 CA. This can improve to a PA of 155, meaning his is valued at £2.1 million with wages of £16,000 a week.

Josh Tymon (CA 107 – PA 154)

Age: 19

Positions: D (L), M (L)

Club: Stoke

Country: England

Best stats: 17 determination, 15 bravery, 15 work rate

Value: £750,000

Wage: £7,000 a week

Josh Tymon has represented Stoke five times, but surprisingly, none of those appearances have come this season. Last season the left back flirted with the Premier League, appearing three times before being sent out on loan to MK Dons in League One. The 19-year-old has moved up the ranks in the England youth setup, progressing from U17 to U20 level over the past two years.

Tymon’s 107 CA consists of 17 determination, 15 bravery and 15 work rate. Those will receive greater support as he approaches a 154 PA, which leads him to a value of just £750,000 and £7,000 a week wages.

Sandro Tonali (CA 115 – PA 150-180)

Age: 18

Positions: DM, M (C)

Club: Brescia

Country: Italy

Best stats: 15 passing, 15 determination, 15 composure

Value: £1.2 million

Wage: £1,000 a week

Over to Italy, and we find Brescia defensive midfielder Sandro Tonali. The 18-year-old has played for the club 29 times over the past two seasons, and has emerged as a regular this year, seeing him called up to the Italy U21 squad.

15 passing, 15 determination and 15 composure take Tonali to a CA of 115, which can rise to a potential between 150 and 180 on FM 19. He is valued at £1.2 million with a wage of just £1,000 a week.

Pelayo Morilla (CA 100 – PA 150-180)

Age: 16

Positions: AM (C)

Club: Sporting Gijon

Country: Spain

Best stats: 15 acceleration, 15 agility, 15 decisions

Value: £250,000

Wage: £2,000 a week

Attacking midfielder Pelayo Morilla has played just three times for Sporting Gijon’s first team, but that is actually an impressive feat given he is just 16. He has also been called up to Spain U19 side, scoring on his debut in October 2018.

Morilla has a current ability rating of 100 on Football Manager 2019, which could improve to an impressive potential between 150 and 180. Abilities of 15 acceleration, 15 agility and 15 decisions are fantastic for a man of his age, and with a value of just £250,000 with a £2,000 a week wage, you really have little to lose in making a move.

Leo Santos (CA 125 – PA 150)

Age: 19

Positions: D (C)

Club: Corinthians

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 14 positioning, 14 pace, 14 acceleration

Value: £1.1 million

Wage: £1,000 a week

Brazilian defenders are often flamboyant, and Leo Santos could be the next one to come through and shine for the Selecao. The 19-year-old centre back has represented giants Corinthians 21 times, becoming a regular this season, seeing him move to Brazil U20 level.

Santos has attributes of 14 positioning, 14 pace and 14 acceleration on FM 19, providing him with a CA of 125. A 150 potential is valued at £1.1 million with wages of just £1,000 a week.

Rick van Drongelen (CA 121 – PA 149)

Age: 19

Positions: D (C)

Club: Hamburg

Country: Holland

Best stats: 17 determination, 16 bravery, 15 tackling

Value: £2.2 million

Wage: £11,000 a week

The third Hamburg player, but Rick van Drongelen has more game time under his belt. The 19-year-old centre back made the breakthrough last season, picking up 18 appearances in the Bundesliga. Internationally, he has progressed from the Dutch U17 all the way to the U21 side.

On FM 19, it’s a 121 CA for Van Drongelen, which can improve up to a 149 potential. A value of £2.2 million and £11,000 a week wages is reflective of his 17 determination, 16 bravery and 15 tackling attributes.

Bruno Jordao (CA 112 – PA 149)

Age: 19

Positions: DM, M (C)

Club: Lazio

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 16 natural fitness, 15 determination, 14 passing

Value: £600,000

Wage: £10,000 a week

Yet to play a game of senior football, Bruno Jordao has joined Lazio on loan from Braga in a move that is to become permanent. Despite his lack of first team experience, the defensive midfielder has received plenty of recognition from the Portuguese youth setup, first representing the U18s in 2015, and now part of the U21 squad.

Jordao’s 112 current ability rating can improve to a respectable 149 potential on FM 19. Stats of 16 natural fitness, 15 determination and 14 passing lead to a value of just £600,000 and wages of £10,000 a week.

Emerson Royal (CA 121 – PA 146)

Age: 19

Positions: D (R), WB (R)

Club: Atletico Mineiro

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 15 off the ball, 14 crossing, 14 work rate

Value: £650,000

Wage: £3,000 a week

Mineiro right back Emerson Royal has made the step up to the first team this season, following a switch from second-tier club Ponte Preta. 18 appearances is an impressive return in his maiden campaign in the top flight, which hasn’t gone unnoticed with a call-up to the Brazil U20 squad.

Valued at just £650,000 with £3,000 a week wages, Emerson has a 121 CA rising to a 146 potential. His best stats include 15 off the ball, 14 crossing and 14 work rate.

All the Best Lower League Wonderkid Gems on Football Manager 2019