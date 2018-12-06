Football Manager 2019 Wonderkids: Best American players to sign

After failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018, the United States have looked to promote youth in their squad. This has been encouraged with the US hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, and after finally appointing a new head coach in Gregg Berhalter, they can now start building towards success.

If you are looking to save a bit of cash on Football Manager 2019, going for an American youngster would be a wise option, with plenty of talent on show.

How to choose the best American wonderkids in Football Manager 2019

We are looking at the best wonderkids from the United States on FM19. All of these players are aged 19 or under at the start of your save, and have a Potential Ability (PA) rating of at least 110. PA and CA (Current Ability) is hidden in-game, but it is the only way of being sure of a player’s quality. Do not be distracted by your assistant’s opinion (shown by the star ratings) as this is only a reflection of how good a player is compared to your squad, and it also depends on how good your assistant manager is.

For a list of ALL the best American wonderkids in FM19, see the table at the bottom of the page.

Christian Pulisic (CA 147 – PA 164)

Age: 19

Positions: M (R), AM (R)

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Best stats: 17 acceleration, 17 agility, 16 first touch

Value: £22 million

Wage: £26,000 a week

A star already, Christian Pulisic is grabbing the attention of Europe’s top clubs, with Chelsea reported to be sizing up a move for the Borussia Dortmund right winger. Aged 19, he has already captained the US after picking up over 100 appearances for his club, scoring 15 goals and picking up 24 assists.

On FM 19, Pulisic has attributes of 17 acceleration, 17 agility and 16 first touch, which take his CA to 147. This can rise to a very strong potential of 164, which is valued at only £22 million with kind wages of £26,000 a week.

Weston McKennie (CA 129 – PA 149)

Age: 19

Positions: M (C)

Club: Schalke

Best stats: 17 bravery, 17 aggression, 17 long throws

Value: £6.8 million

Wage: £14,000 a week

Staying in Germany, central midfielder Weston McKennie is progressing, after making 42 appearances for Schalke. Still only 19, the seven times capped US international has a bright future ahead of him, but just needs to work on his creativity with just two goals and one assist to his name in Gelsenkirchen.

A 129 CA for McKennie can improve to a potential of 149, so his stats of 17 bravery, 17 aggression and 17 long throws will receive greater support. Valued at only £6.8 million and with wages of £14,000 a week, he looks to be an approachable signing.

Auston Trusty (CA 105 – PA 144)

Age: 19

Positions: D (C)

Club: Philadelphia Union

Best stats: 14 pace, 14 jumping reach, 14 work rate

Value: £600,000

Wage: £1,600 a week

Over in the MLS, Auston Trusty is the defensive anchor for Philadelphia Union, becoming a first team regular for the club last season as they reached the MLS Cup playoffs. The 19-year-old is yet to represent the United States national team due to the options that new coach Gregg Berhalter has, in the form of John Brooks, Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

On FM 19, Trusty has abilities of 14 pace, 14 jumping reach and 14 work. A 105 current ability rating can improve to a potential of 144, which only values him at £600,000 along with £1,600 a week wages.

Handwalla Bwana (CA 98 – PA 135)

Age: 19

Positions: AM (RC)

Club: Seattle Sounders

Best stats: 14 long shots, 14 work rate, 13 crossing

Value: £700,000

Wage: £800 a week

Just 14 games into his professional career, right winger or attacking midfielder Handwalla Bwana broke into the Seattle Sounders first team this past season. Two goals and an assist in 490 minutes of action is a steady start for a 19-year-old, and look out for how the Kenyan-born midfielder performs in 2019.

Valued at £700,000 with wages of only £800 a week, Bwana has a CA of 98 on the game, which can improve to a 135 potential. His best stats include 14 long shots, 14 work rate and 13 crossing.

Tyler Adams (CA 111 – PA 130-160)

Age: 19

Positions: D (R), WB (R), DM, M (C)

Club: New York Red Bulls

Best stats: 14 jumping reach, 14 pace, 14 stamina

Value: £1.6 million

Wage: £1,300 a week

A very versatile player, Tyler Adams can operate as a right back, wing-back, defensive or central midfielder making him a great asset to any side. The 19-year-old has played 74 times for the New York Red Bulls claiming 10 assists, which has seen him earn nine caps for the USMNT.

14 jumping reach, 14 pace and 14 stamina see Adams receive a 111 current ability score on FM 19, which can improve to a potential between 130 and 160. The youngster is valued at £1.6 million and is on £1,300 a week wages.

Josh Sargent (CA 110 – PA 130-160)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: Werder Bremen

Best stats: 15 natural fitness, 15 work rate, 15 natural fitness

Value: £1.3 million

Wage: £4,300 a week

Another young American playing out of Germany, Josh Sargent may yet to play for Werder Bremen’s first team, but that hasn’t stopped him earning caps for the US national team. Seven goals in 11 games for Werder’s second team has seen him pick up six appearances for the USMNT, scoring twice.

Sargent is a young forward on the cusp for a breakthrough, and valued at just £1.3 million with a £4,300 a week wage, he should be worth the gamble. The 18-year-old has stats of 15 natural fitness, 15 work rate and 15 natural fitness which take his CA to 110 on FM 19. This can rise to a promising potential between 130 and 160.

Efrain Alvarez (CA 86 – PA 130-160)

Age: 16

Positions: AM (C)

Club: LA Galaxy

Best stats: 17 flair, 14 finishing, 14 agility

Value: £380,000

Wage: £1,100 a week

Eligible to play for both the US and Mexico, Efrain Alvarez will soon have a decision to make on his hands. The LA Galaxy attacking midfielder has appeared in both countries' youth squads, and despite him being selected for Mexico U17s, he is an American on Football Manager 2019.

On FM 19, the Galaxy second team man has 17 flair, 14 finishing and 14 agility in his attributes which give him an 86 CA with a potential between 130 and 160. His is valued at just £380,000 with a wage of £1,100 a week.

George Bello (CA 82 – PA 130-160)

Age: 16

Positions: D (L)

Club: Atlanta United

Best stats: 16 determination, 14 pace, 13 first touch

Value: £530,000

Wage: £1,100 a week

The 16-year-old George Bello only picked up three appearances for Atlanta United this past season, but expect more game time for the left back with the MLS Cup finalists in 2019. The defender is in the USA U17 squad, and is one of the brightest talents coming through.

A current ability score of 82 for Bello can improve to a potential between 130 and 160 on FM 19. His stats of 16 determination, 14 pace and 13 touch value him at £530,000 with a wage of £1,100 a week.

Jonathan Amon (CA 111 – PA 120-150)

Age: 19

Positions: M (L), AM (RL)

Club: Nordsjaelland

Best stats: 17 acceleration, 16 flair, 16 agility

Value: £450,000

Wage: £1,200 a week

Out in Denmark, Jonathan Amon is also progressing well, picking up 23 appearances for Nordsjaelland. Six goals and five assists in that time has seen him earn regular minutes, and he made his USMNT debut in October against Peru. One more season in the Danish Superligaen and he should be ready for a greater challenge.

17 acceleration, 16 flair and 16 agility take Amon to a 111 current ability score, with a potential between 120 and 150. The 19-year-old left winger is valued at £450,00 with a wage of £1,200 a week.

Timothy Weah (CA 104 – PA 120-150)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Best stats: 16 crossing, 16 heading, 14 natural fitness

Value: £580,000

Wage: £6,000 a week

It’s a surprise to see Timothy Weah just scrape into the top ten with the striker part of PSG’s first team plans, and being the son of a legend and Ballon d’Or winner in the form of George Weah. Now 18, Timothy has played for the Paris first team six times and scored twice. That has seen him pick up eight caps for the US national team, with the striker scoring on his first start against Bolivia in May 2018.

Weah Jnr is only valued at £580,000 with a £6,000 a week wage. 16 crossing, 16 heading and 14 natural fitness take his CA to 104, rising to a potential between 120-150.

All the best American wonderkids in Football Manager 2019