27 Oct 2016

FM17: Watford Player Ratings Revealed

Here's the Watford team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperHeurelho Gomes3.53.535Brazil£1m
GoalkeeperCostel Pantilimon3329Romani£7.25m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderYounes Kaboul3.53.530France£4.6m
DefenderSebastian Prodl3.53.529Austria£7.75m
DefenderChristian Kabasele3325Belgium£7.25m
DefenderCraig Cathcart3.53.527N. Ireland£9.25m
DefenderMiguel Britos3.53.530Uruguay£4.2m
DefenderEtienne Capoue3.5427France£19.25m
DefenderDaryl Janmaat3.53.526Netherlands£12m
DefenderBrice Dja Djedje3325Ivory Coast£7.25m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderCamilo Zuniga3330Colombia£2.7m
MidfielderJose Holebas3332Greece£1.9m
MidfielderNordin Amrabat3329Morocco£8.75m
MidfielderAdlene Guedioura3330Algeria£3.9m
MidfielderBen Watson3.53.530England£2.8m
MidfielderValon Behrami3.53.531Switzerland£4.3m
MidfielderAbdoulaye Doucoure2.5323France£6.75m
MidfielderRoberto Pereyra4425Argentia£27m
MidfielderIsaac Success33.520Nigeria£10.5m
MidfielderKenedy3320Brazil£10.5m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerOdion Ighalo3.53.527Nigeria£12.5m
StrikerStefano Okaka3326Italy£11.25m
StrikerTroy Deeney4428England£18.75m
