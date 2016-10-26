header decal
Football Manager

26 Oct 2016

FM17: Sunderland Player Ratings Revealed

Here's the Sunderland team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

GOALKEEPER

DEFENDERS

MIDFIELDERS

STRIKERS

GOALKEEPER

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperVito Mannone3328Italy£6m
GoalkeeperJordan Pickford3422England£6m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderSebastian Larsson3331Sweden£3.5m
DefenderJason Denayer3.53.521Belgium£10.5m
DefenderLamine Kone3327Ivory Coast£9.75m
DefenderJohn O'Shea3335Ireland£900k
DefenderPapy Djilobodji3.53.527Senegal£11.5m
DefenderPaddy McNair2.5321N. Ireland£11.75m
DefenderJan Kirchhoff3.53.525Germany£8.25m
DefenderBilly Jones3.53.529England£6.75m
DefenderJavi Manquillo3422Spain£2.6m
DefenderPatrick van Aanholt3325Netherlands£5.75m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderLee Cattermole3.53.528England£10.25m
MidfielderDidier Ndong3422Gabon£8.75m
MidfielderJack Rodwell3325England£5.25m
MidfielderSteven Pienaar3334South Africa£575k
MidfielderAdnan Januzaj3.5421Belgium£13m
MidfielderLynden Gooch2320USA£3.5m
MidfielderWahbi Khazri3.53.525Tunisia£10.5m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerDuncan Watmore2.5322England£3.5m
StrikerFabio Borini3.53.525Italy£12m
StrikerJermain Defoe4433England£1.3m
StrikerVictor Anichebe3328Nigeria£4.6m
