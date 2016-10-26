header decal
Football Manager

26 Oct 2016

FM17: Stoke City Player Ratings Revealed

Here's the Stoke City team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

MIDFIELDERS

STRIKERS

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperLee Grant2.52.533England£2.2m
GoalkeeperJack Butland3.5423England£17.5m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderGlen Johnson3.53.531England£2m
DefenderPhil Bardsley2.52.531Scotland£1.7m
DefenderGeoff Cameron3330USA£4.6m
DefenderBruno Martins Indi3324Netherlands£3.5m
DefenderErik Pieters3327Netherlands£9m
DefenderMarc Muniesa2.53.524Spain£5.25m
DefenderRyan Shawcross3.53.528England£15m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderGlenn Whelan3332Ireland£1.3m
MidfielderJoe Allen4426Wales£19.25m
MidfielderGiannelli Imbula3.5423France£12.75m
MidfielderCharlie Adam3330Scotland£4.4m
MidfielderRamadan Sobhi2.5419Egypt£10.5m
MidfielderXherdan Shaqiri4424Switzerland£30.5m
MidfielderJonathan Walters3332Ireland£1.3m
MidfielderMame Diouf3.53.528Senegal£19.75m
MidfielderMarko Arnautovic3327Austria£22m
MidfielderIbrahim Afellay3.53.530Netherlands£5.5m
MidfielderStephen Ireland3329Ireland£3.6m
MidfielderOliver Shenton2318England£275k

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerBojan3325Spain£17.25m
StrikerJulien Ngoy1.5318Belgium£240k
StrikerWilfried Bony3327Ivory Coast£14m
StrikerPeter Crouch2.52.535England£925k
