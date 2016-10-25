header decal
Football Manager

25 Oct 2016

FM17: Hull City Player Ratings Revealed

FM17: Hull City Player Ratings Revealed

Here's the Hull City team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

MIDFIELDERS

STRIKERS

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperAllan McGregor3334Scotland£750k
GoalkeeperDavid Marshall3.53.531Scotland£6m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderBrian Lenihan2.5322Ireland£375k
DefenderAndrew Robertson3.54.522Scotland£6.25m
DefenderMichael Dawson3.53.532England£800k
DefenderCurtis Davies3.53.531England£3.3m
DefenderHarry Maguire3.53.523England£5.25m
DefenderMoses Odubajo3.53.522Nigeria£10m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderTom Huddlestone3.53.529England£7m
MidfielderAhmed Elmohamady3.53.528Egypt£9.25m
MidfielderJake Livermore3.53.526England£8.75m
MidfielderRyan Mason3.53.525England£13.25m
MidfielderJames Weir3320England£1.9m
MidfielderDavid Meyler3327Ireland£2.8m
MidfielderMarkus Henriksen3.5423Norway£3.3m
MidfielderRobert Snodgrass3.5428Scotland£9m
MidfielderJarrod Bowen1.53.519England£180k
MidfielderShaun Maloney3333Scotland£220k
MidfielderSam Clucas3.5325England£7m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerDieumerci Mbokani3.53.530Congo£4.8m
StrikerWill Keane2.53.523England£1.5m
StrikerAdama Diomande2.52.526Norway£2.2m
StrikerAbel Hernandez3.53.525Uruguay£9m
StrikerGreg Luer1.52.521England£180k
