25 Oct 2016

FM17: Bournemouth Squad Player Ratings Breakdown

Here's the Bournemouth team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

GOALKEEPERS

link decal

DEFENDERS

link decal

MIDFIELDERS

link decal

STRIKERS

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperArtur Boruc3336Poland£575k
GoalkeeperAdam Federici3331Australia£5m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderAdam Smith3325England£7.25m
DefenderMarc Wilson3328Ireland£7.75m
DefenderSimon Francis4431England£3.4m
DefenderSteve Cook3325England£9m
DefenderTyrone Mings33.523England£5.25m
DefenderNathan Ake3.5321Netherlands£11.25m
DefenderCharlie Daniels3.53.529England£5.5m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderAndrew Surman3.53.529England£6.25m
MidfielderLewis Cook2.5419England£10m
MidfielderJordon Ibe33.520England£12.25m
MidfielderMax Gradel4428Ivory Coast£15.25m
MidfielderHarry Arter4426Ireland£17.75m
MidfielderDan Gosling3326England£8.75m
MidfielderMarc Pugh3329England£7.5m
MidfielderJunior Stanislas3326England£5.75m
MidfielderRyan Fraser2.53.522Scotland£8.5m
MidfielderJack Wilshire44.524England£21m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerJoshua King2.5324Norway£10.75m
StrikerBenik Afobe3.5423England£12.25m
StrikerLewis Grabban2.52.528England£5m
StrikerCallum Wilson3.5424England£18.75m
