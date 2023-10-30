Football Manager fans from across the globe are eagerly waiting for the latest version of the game, which is set to release in a week. To help our users get the best possible experience, we have created a series of guides that cover the top players for each position. In this guide, we will list the best right wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024.
We haven't included the most exceptional right wingers in the world in this list. Instead, we've selected players who offer the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. As a result, you won't find names like Mohamed Salah, Ousmane Dembélé, or Bukayo Saka on this list.
Felipe Anderson
Acceleration: 15
Crossing: 16
Dribbling: 16
Anderson’s contract at Lazio will expire at the end of the season, so you can get him right away for £26.5m. The classy winger possesses some excellent attributes, such as Technique (17), First Touch (16), Teamwork (17), Flair (15), and Pace (15).
David Neres
Acceleration: 16
Crossing: 14
Dribbling: 18
Neres is perhaps even a better option because he is four years younger than Felipe Anderson, and you can sign him for £23m. First Touch (17), Technique (17), Passing (17), Flair (20), Off the Ball (16), and Vision (15) make him a must-have player, all things considering.
Ademola Lookman
Acceleration: 17
Crossing: 12
Dribbling: 16
One of the best right wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024 can be yours for under £25m. Lookman blossomed at Atalanta in the last two years and is still only 25. This speedy AMR can produce plenty of goals, both as assist-maker or scorer, given his Finishing (14).
Marcus Edwards
Acceleration: 16
Crossing: 13
Dribbling: 18
Edwards is another excellent option at AMR. He is 24 and will cost only £18.5m – you won’t find a better deal anywhere. Especially the guy with these attributes: Flair (18), Technique (17), First Touch (15), Passing (15), and Agility (17).
Matías Soulé
Acceleration: 14
Crossing: 13
Dribbling: 14
Although he has the weakest attributes of all five players we highlighted among the best right wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024, Soulé has a lot of room for improvement. He’s 20-year-old and already has a 15 Technique, 15 Flair, 16 Determination, and 15 Agility. Soulé will cost around £20m.
More Best Right Wingers to sign in FM24
|Player Name
|Club
|Acceleration
|Crossing
|Dribbling
|Adnan Januzaj
|Sevilla
|14
|13
|17
|Pedro
|Lazio
|14
|12
|16
|Bryan Zaragoza
|Granada
|16
|12
|16
|Everton Ribeiro
|Flamengo
|13
|13
|18
|Michael
|Al-Hilal (KSA)
|16
|10
|16
|Nahuel Bustos
|Talleres
|14
|13
|15
|Federico Bernardeschi
|Toronto FC
|15
|14
|12
|Munir
|Las Palmas
|14
|13
|15
|Alejandro Zendejas
|América
|14
|14
|15
|Iuri Medeiros
|Al-Nasr (UAE)
|13
|16
|14
|Sávio
|Girona
|14
|13
|17
|Ernest Nuamah
|Lyon
|17
|10
|16
|Samu Castillejo
|Sassuolo
|15
|14
|15
|Sebastián Villa
|Boca Juniors
|17
|13
|15
|Diego Valoyes
|Juárez
|16
|11
|16
