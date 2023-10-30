Football Manager fans from across the globe are eagerly waiting for the latest version of the game, which is set to release in a week. To help our users get the best possible experience, we have created a series of guides that cover the top players for each position. In this guide, we will list the best right wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024.

We haven't included the most exceptional right wingers in the world in this list. Instead, we've selected players who offer the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. As a result, you won't find names like Mohamed Salah, Ousmane Dembélé, or Bukayo Saka on this list.

Take a look at the fastest players in FM24, and also check out our Football Manager 2024 wonderkids list. Now, let's see the best right wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Felipe Anderson

Acceleration: 15

Crossing: 16

Dribbling: 16

Anderson’s contract at Lazio will expire at the end of the season, so you can get him right away for £26.5m. The classy winger possesses some excellent attributes, such as Technique (17), First Touch (16), Teamwork (17), Flair (15), and Pace (15).

David Neres

Acceleration: 16

Crossing: 14

Dribbling: 18

Neres is perhaps even a better option because he is four years younger than Felipe Anderson, and you can sign him for £23m. First Touch (17), Technique (17), Passing (17), Flair (20), Off the Ball (16), and Vision (15) make him a must-have player, all things considering.

Ademola Lookman

Acceleration: 17

Crossing: 12

Dribbling: 16

One of the best right wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024 can be yours for under £25m. Lookman blossomed at Atalanta in the last two years and is still only 25. This speedy AMR can produce plenty of goals, both as assist-maker or scorer, given his Finishing (14).

Marcus Edwards

Acceleration: 16

Crossing: 13

Dribbling: 18

Edwards is another excellent option at AMR. He is 24 and will cost only £18.5m – you won’t find a better deal anywhere. Especially the guy with these attributes: Flair (18), Technique (17), First Touch (15), Passing (15), and Agility (17).

Matías Soulé

Acceleration: 14

Crossing: 13

Dribbling: 14

Although he has the weakest attributes of all five players we highlighted among the best right wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024, Soulé has a lot of room for improvement. He’s 20-year-old and already has a 15 Technique, 15 Flair, 16 Determination, and 15 Agility. Soulé will cost around £20m.

More Best Right Wingers to sign in FM24

Player Name Club Acceleration Crossing Dribbling Adnan Januzaj Sevilla 14 13 17 Pedro Lazio 14 12 16 Bryan Zaragoza Granada 16 12 16 Everton Ribeiro Flamengo 13 13 18 Michael Al-Hilal (KSA) 16 10 16 Nahuel Bustos Talleres 14 13 15 Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC 15 14 12 Munir Las Palmas 14 13 15 Alejandro Zendejas América 14 14 15 Iuri Medeiros Al-Nasr (UAE) 13 16 14 Sávio Girona 14 13 17 Ernest Nuamah Lyon 17 10 16 Samu Castillejo Sassuolo 15 14 15 Sebastián Villa Boca Juniors 17 13 15 Diego Valoyes Juárez 16 11 16

