FIFA 20: Zinedine Zidane revealed as Ultimate Edition cover star and will be a FUT Icon

The third FIFA 20 cover star has been named, and it's a big one.

Real Madrid legend and current manager Zinedine Zidane will be on the Ultimate Edition of the game - the most lucrative version of FIFA 20.

Zidane joins his own Real Madrid player Eden Hazard and Liverpool rock Virgil van Dijk as the three cover stars for FIFA 20.

It is almost impossible to think that Zizou won't be an Ultimate Team Icon on the game, with the Frenchman the only Ballon d'Or winner in the past 20 years who didn't appear on FIFA 19.

Zidane won the 2002 Champions League with Los Blancos thanks to the most iconic goal in UCL history - a swinging left-foot volley from the edge of the box.

Whilst at the Santiago Bernabeu he also picked up a La Liga title, but the midfielder returned as manager to win the Champions League three years in a row. After 10 months away he has come back to the club once again, looking to repair the damage of last year's disastrous campaign. ﻿

On the international scene, he scored twice in the final as France won the 1998 World Cup, and won the European Championships two years later. Unfortunately he will mostly remembered for his final game in a France shirt, the 2006 World Cup final, where he was sent off for head-butting Italy's Marco Materazzi.

The Ultimate Edition is priced at £89.99 of the game entitles you too: