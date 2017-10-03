FIFA 18 Career Mode: Best young right backs (RB) to sign

The role of right backs have changed a lot over the years. Back in the day, they were the furthest men back whilst the centre-halves pushed forward, and ever since they have crept further and further forward. Cafu, Gianluca Zambrotta and Gary Neville are regarded as the finest ever, but even they prioritised defence over attack.

The likes of Dani Alves and Kyle Walker have revolutionised the position, becoming almost auxiliary wingers, making overlapping runs, crossing the ball into the box and now grabbing goals. With few world class right backs out there, your best option on FIFA 18’s Career Mode is to sign someone who still has time to develop.

We are looking at the best young right backs on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. These are players all aged 23 or under at the start of the 2017/18 season with an overall rating of at least 75 and a potential of at least 80.

These are reliable players now but with the potential to be world class. Players can outgrow their potential on Career Mode, but they must play regularly and be in top form. Be prepared to fork out some serious cash to get hold of these talented youngsters. Fortunately, full backs are much cheaper than more attacking positions.

For a full list of our top young right backs on Career Mode, look at the table at the bottom of this page.

Hector Bellerin (OVR 81 – POT 88)

Age: 22

Positions: RB

Club: Arsenal

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 96 acceleration, 94 sprint speed, 87 stamina

Cost: £37.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £80,000

The most promising right back in world football, but Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin now needs to kick on with his career. The 22-year-old’s place in the side came under threat last season with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain converted to a right wing-back, and with Arsenal now playing five at the back, Bellerin needs to improve in the final third.

96 acceleration, 94 sprint speed an 87 stamina is a manager’s dream on FIFA 18, and those stats make up his 81 overall rating and superb 88 potential. A £37.9 million release clause is a great deal in today’s market, and with few top class right backs available, you shouldn’t hesitate to swoop in on the Spanish international. £80,000 a week wages are about right for someone who could break into the world class bracket at any moment.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 81 – POT 87)

Age: 22

Positions: RB, CM, CB, CDM

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 88 crossing, 85 stamina, 85 short passing

Cost: £33.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £71,000

If you want a utility man, Joshua Kimmich is the player you want. The 22-year-old operates at right back, centre midfield, centre back and defensive midfield for Bayern Munich, and it looks likely that he will move into midfield as he develops. The former RB Leipzig man has an eye for goal too, notching nine times last season as he racked up 40 appearances.

With just 65 sprint speed, he is in the old-school full back mould, so you may hesitate in making a move for Kimmich. He does have 88 crossing, 85 stamina and 85 short passing in his favour, as well as his 81 overall and 87 potential. That said, it still is a slight risk at £33.4 million and £71,000 a week wages, but maybe not if you play him in midfield.

Nelson Semedo (OVR 81 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Positions: RB

Club: Barcelona

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Medium (release clause)

Best stats: 92 sprint speed, 91 acceleration, 90 stamina

Cost: £40.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £110,000

Barcelona were heavily linked with bringing back former academy player Hector Bellerin in 2016, but they found a star right back in Nelson Semedo. Barca snapped the 23-year-old up for £27 million from Benfica this past summer and he offers more balance than central-midfielder-turned-right-back Sergi Roberto. With Barca losing the attacking threat of Neymar in the summer, their defensive unit needs to stand up and be counted, and with Semedo in the side they have solid platform.

With him having only just signed for Barcelona you will have to wait until at least January to sign the Portuguese international. Even then he will set you back a large £40.6 million transfer fee, with hefty £110,000 a week wages, so you might want to try other options first. His 92 sprint speed, 91 acceleration and 90 stamina could tempt you to splash the cash though, as could his 81 overall and whopping 87 potential.

Ricardo Pereira (OVR 80 – POT 86)

Age: 23

Positions: RB, LB, RM

Club: Porto

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 89 acceleration, 88 sprint speed, 84 agility

Cost: £32.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £13,000

A superb season out on loan at Nice last term has seen Ricardo Pereira force himself into a contender at Porto. The right or left back who can also play as a right midfielder, has already turned out seven times for the Primeira Liga giants this season and things are coming together at the perfect time for the Portuguese international. With a World Cup next summer, he should have the confidence to challenge Nelson Semedo for a starting spot for the European Champions.

His 80 overall rating and 86 potential makes him a useful signing on Career Mode, and you can’t really argue with his £32.9 million price tag and £13,000 a week wages. His 89 acceleration, 88 sprint speed and 84 agility makes him a very exciting full back on FIFA 18.

Joao Cancelo (OVR 79 – POT 86)

Age: 23

Positions: RB, RW, RM

Club: Inter Milan (on loan from Valencia)

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 acceleration, 91 sprint speed, 82 dribbling

Cost: n/a

Wage: £28,000

Joao Cancelo will also be throwing his hat into the ring of World Cup selection for Portugal, but the pressure is on the right full back, winger or midfielder after being sent out on loan to Inter Milan. Cancelo had been a regular at Valencia for the past two seasons, but with former Barcelona man Martin Montoya to compete with, the 23-year-old Cancelo is now plying his trade at the San Siro.

Another speed merchant with 93 acceleration and 91 sprint speed, Cancelo’s 79 overall rating and 86 potential makes him an appetising acquisition. His loan deal means you will have to wait until January to sign him, but his wages of £28,000 a week should provide no problem at all.

Elseid Hysaj (OVR 79 – POT 83)

Age: 23

Positions: RB

Club: Napoli

Country: Albania

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 85 stamina, 84 sprint speed, 80 standing tackle

Cost: £21.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £51,000

23-year-old Elseid Hysaj has overtaken Dusan Basta as the premier right back at Napoli, with the Albanian getting plenty of playing time over the past two seasons. With a lot of games behind him, Hysaj may be disappointed with his 83 potential on FIFA 18, but it is now down to him to show his worth.

The 79-rated defender can be bought for £21.1 million on Career Mode, but that is a considerable chunk of cash for someone who is good, but not great. His wages of £51,000 a week are not light either, so do have a look at the other options on this list first.

Mitchell Weiser (OVR 78 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: RB, RM

Club: Hertha Berlin

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 85 acceleration, 85 dribbling, 84 sprint speed

Cost: £20.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £22,000

Bayern Munich may be starting to regret letting Mitchell Weiser go, with the Hertha Berlin right back or right midfielder becoming a Bundesliga regular. With Hertha now in the Europa League, the 23-year-old Weiser is going to be opened up to a wider audience and it could encourage him to knuckle down to make that next stride in his career.

His 85 acceleration, 85 dribbling and 84 sprint speed means he is very comfortable on the ball in FIFA 18, and his 78 overall with an 85 potential makes him a superb signing for any top-flight club. His £20.1 million transfer fee with £22,000 a week wages is a fantastic deal, making him one of the biggest coups in this list.

Rick Karsdorp (OVR 78 – POT 84)

Age: 22

Positions: RB

Club: Roma

Country: Netherlands

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 89 stamina, 87 sprint speed, 86 acceleration

Cost: £20.1 million (release clause)

Wage: £42,000

After a difficult period, the Netherlands are looking to put faith in youth with the national side not qualifying for Euro 2016 and in serious jeopardy of missing out on the 2018 World Cup. Roma’s Rick Karsdorp could be their answer at right back, with the 22-year-old impressing over three seasons for Feyenoord, winning the Eredivisie last season.

The new £12.5 million signing is still unproven at the highest level, and that is perhaps shown by his 78-overall rating and 84 potential. Stats of 89 stamina, 87 sprint speed and 86 acceleration make up his rating, and he can be yours for a fair price of £20.1 million. You will have to wait until January to approach him, but his wages of £42,000 a week are as expected.

Aritz Elustondo (OVR 77 – POT 84)

Age: 23

Positions: RB, CB

Club: Real Sociedad

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 80 sliding tackle, 80 stamina, 79 marking

Cost: £21.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £21,000

Spanish talent seems to be always pouring through, with Real Sociedad’s Aritz Elustondo one of the top prospects in La Liga. The 23-year-old was one of the division’s breakout stars in 2015/16, but an injury last year cut his season short. Now back fit and playing, Elustondo will be looking to build on his form and take his hometown club to the next level.

He is a slightly more defensive option on Career Mode, being able to play as a centre back and only having a medium attacking work rate. His 77 overall rating is nothing special, but his 84 potential may cause you to make the £21.3 million move. If you aren’t sure whether to enter negotiations, his £21,000 a week wages should encourage you, as should his 80 rated sliding tackle, 80 stamina and 79 marking.

Kenny Tete (OVR 77 – POT 83)

Age: 21

Positions: RB

Club: Olympique Lyonnais

Country: Netherlands

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 86 sliding tackle, 82 marking, 81 aggression

Cost: £19.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £38,000

Another Dutch right back in new Lyon man Kenny Tete. The 21-year-old joined Ajax after showing great promise in 2016 and he has been a rotation player in Ligue 1. Six caps for the Dutch national team shows he is a part of their plans, and if the Oranje can turn things around and go to Russia, there is every chance that Tete will be on that plane.

His high defensive work rate is refreshing, making him a great choice against superior opposition or to bring on to close a game out. His £19.4 million cost is a great price, with his £38,000 a week wages likely to be in your budget. His 77 overall rating and 83 potential may make him a stop-gap, but his other qualities make him worth your while. His 86 sliding tackle, 82 marking and 81 aggression means he will give his all at the back.

More star young right backs

Player Age Pos . Club Country OVR POT Benjamin Henrichs 20 RB LB B. Leverkusen Germany 76 86 Jose Luis Gomez 23 RB RM Atletico Lanus Argentina 76 82 Victor Garcia 23 RB Vitoria SC Venezuela 76 82 Javier Manquillo 23 RB LB Newcastle Spain 76 82 Leo Dubois 22 RB LB Nantes France 75 83 Jeremy Toljan 22 RB LB RM B. Dortmund Germany 75 82 Odriozola 21 RB RM R. Sociedad Spain 74 84 Pol Lirola 19 RB Sassuolo Spain 74 80 Jordan Ikoko 23 RB LB Guingamp DR Congo 74 79

