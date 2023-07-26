FIFA Mobile: Retro Stars All Official Cards & Ratings

FIFA Mobile Retro Stars promo is finally here, bringing all mobile fans 39 new cards to play with.

Retro stars has brought back current players and icons of the game while boosted their cards for memorable moments in their career.

You can obtain these Retro Star cards by completing a series of daily targets within 'Ranking Star', opening Retro Boxes, Retro Stars Team and at the Exchange.

When how does Retro Stars promo last?

FIFA 23 Mobile Retro Stars promo starts on 27, July 2023 and will end on 24, August 2023.

These are the respective Daily Reset Times for each region:

Los Angeles, USA: 18:00 (Wednesday)

18:00 (Wednesday) Mexico City, Mexico: 19:00 (Wednesday)

19:00 (Wednesday) Bogota, Colombia: 20:00 (Wednesday)

20:00 (Wednesday) Lima, Peru: 20:00 (Wednesday)

20:00 (Wednesday) Santiago, Chile: 21:00 (Wednesday)

21:00 (Wednesday) New York City, USA: 21:00 (Wednesday)

21:00 (Wednesday) São Paulo, Brazil: 22:00 (Wednesday)

22:00 (Wednesday) Buenos Aires, Argentina: 22:00 (Wednesday)

22:00 (Wednesday) London, UK: 02:00 (Thursday)

02:00 (Thursday) Lagos, Nigeria: 02:00 (Thursday)

02:00 (Thursday) Algiers, Algeria: 02:00 (Thursday)

02:00 (Thursday) Paris, France: 03:00 (Thursday)

03:00 (Thursday) Madrid, Spain: 03:00 (Thursday)

03:00 (Thursday) Berlin, Germany: 03:00 (Thursday)

03:00 (Thursday) Cairo, Egypt: 04:00 (Thursday)

04:00 (Thursday) Istanbul, Turkey: 04:00 (Thursday)

04:00 (Thursday) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 04:00 (Thursday)

04:00 (Thursday) Dubai, UAE: 05:00 (Thursday)

05:00 (Thursday) Karachi, Pakistan: 06:00 (Thursday)

06:00 (Thursday) New Delhi, India: 06:30 (Thursday)

06:30 (Thursday) Dhaka, Bangladesh: 07:00 (Thursday)

07:00 (Thursday) Jakarta, Indonesia: 08:00 (Thursday)

08:00 (Thursday) Singapore, Singapore: 09:00 (Thursday)

09:00 (Thursday) Manila, Philippines: 09:00 (Thursday)

09:00 (Thursday) Seoul, South Korea: 10:00 (Thursday)

10:00 (Thursday) Tokyo, Japan: 10:00 (Thursday)

10:00 (Thursday) Sydney, Australia: 11:00 (Thursday)

11:00 (Thursday) Auckland, New Zealand: 13:00 (Thursday)

As the Retro Stars event unfolds, all players will don a captivating purple glow, accompanied by a remarkable enhancement in their statistics.

Without a doubt, these exceptional individuals serve as a delightful addition to your squads, infusing a gust of revitalising energy into your team.

Full list of Retro Stars players

Haaland (117 OVR)

Neymar (116 OVR)

Kvaratskhelia (115 OVR)

Sanchez (115 OVR)

Renato Sanches (115 OVR)

Ederson (115 OVR)

Schmeichel (112 OVR)

Kane (112 OVR)

Udogie (111 OVR)

Garnacho (111 OVR)

Kostic (110 OVR)

Sakho (108 OVR)

Gouiri (108 OVR)

Dodo (107 OVR)

Kelly (107 OVR)

Ronaldo (117 OVR)

Rudiger (116 OVR)

Vinicius Jr (116 OVR)

Gavi (114 OVR)

Inaki Williams (112 OVR)

Gomez (110 OVR)

Carrasco (109 OVR)

Iglesias (109 OVR)

Al Dawsari (109 OVR)

Robertone (107 OVR)

Hegazi (106 OVR)

Tello (106 OVR)

Petit (117 OVR)

Beckham (117 OVR)

Van Der Sar (117 OVR)

Al Owairan (116 OVR)

Zanetti (116 OVR)

Voller (116 OVR)

Rivaldo (115 OVR)

Trezeguet (113 OVR)

Cech (113 OVR)

Di Natale (112 OVR)

Rui Costa (112 OVR)

Morientes (111 OVR)

An amazing batch of players that you can soon start collecting one at a time until 24, August 2023.

We will continue to update this page with the latest FIFA 23 Mobile Retro Stars information.