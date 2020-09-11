header decal
FIFA 21

11 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best England Players - Kane, Sterling, Sancho & more

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best England Players - Kane, Sterling, Sancho & more

The Three Lions are expecting big things at the next Euro 2020, but how do the players rate?

Harry Kane (88 OVR)

Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

Jordan Henderson (86 OVR)

Marcus Rashford (85 OVR)

The FIFA 21 ratings are finally here!

It’s time to take a look at which English players have been rated the highest this year.

Harry Kane (88 OVR)

FIFA 21 Harry Kane

It’s not surprising to see Kane as the top English player, though given his injury issues he could have fallen away.

The Spurs striker brings 94 finishing and 91 shot power to the front line, along with a solid aerial threat thanks to 85 heading accuracy and 79 jumping.

Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

Raheem Sterling FIFA 21

Pushing Kane all the way is Manchester City’s superstar winger Raheem Sterling.

The City star has four-star skill moves with 96 acceleration and 90 sprint speed. He’s also got 85 finishing and 78 crossing to be a threat everywhere.

Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

Sancho 1

The current Dortmund man, and maybe future Man Utd star, Jadon Sancho is next.

His five-star skill moves will leave defenders reeling, as will his combination of 92 dribbling, 88 short passing, and 81 finishing. He’ll be truly deadly.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

Alexander Arnold

Trent is the first of Liverpool’s English cohort. The right back has no weakness in his game, with a four-star weak foot too.

He brings 83 sprint speed with 87 ball control, 89 long passing, and 85 short passing. He’s also a brilliant crosser (93) and excellent from set pieces with 88 curve and 85 free kick accuracy.

Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

FIFA 21 Jamie Vardy

The Foxes hero Jamie Vardy is next up.

Even at 33 he still has 90 acceleration and 87 sprint speed. Vardy is also deadly in front of goal with 92 positioning, 92 finishing¸and 87 shot power.

Jordan Henderson (86 OVR)

Henderson

Liverpool’s captain fantastic is next. The Premier League winner comes with high-high work rate and solid numbers across the board.

He’s got 86 short passing, 85 interceptions, and 91 stamina to be a do-it-all central midfielder for you.

Marcus Rashford (85 OVR)

Rashford fifa 21 ratings

United’s young star has been a lockdown hero, and gets a strong FIFA 21 rating.

His 93 sprint speed and 89 acceleration makes his five-star skill moves even more deadly. He’s got 90 shot power and 83 finishing but can also supply with 81 short passing and 77 crossing.

