Vinicius Jr Is Getting A Suit In Spider-Man 2

Excitement is at an all-time high for the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, especially if you're a football and Real Madrid fan, with the recent announcement that Brazilian star Vinicius Jr will get an official costume in-game.

That's right, besides being the cover star of EA FC Mobile, Vini Jr will have a shocking collaboration with Insomniac Games via fashion designer Kid Super, who will help the Brazilian design an official Spider-Man 2 costume that will launch at some point after release.

The collaboration was announced by Vinicius Jr himself via social media and includes the likes of Japanese pop singer Rina Sawayama and Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

Vini expressed excitement at the idea of helping design a suit for the web-heads, mentioning that he's a big fan of the character, owning multiple merch like sneakers or paintings, and even saying one of many tattoos is an homage to the iconic Marvel character.

While we don't have specifics regarding the suit or a proper release date for them, only knowing that they will come out post-launch (20 October), Vinicius Jr voiced his desire to have it be inspired by the Brazilian flag, with the heroes most likely sporting a predominantly yellow suit as a result.

A huge focus of Insomniac for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is expanding on things introduced with the first game in 2018 and suits are no different. During the launch, there are over 60 suits confirmed between Peter's and Miles', with the addition that each suit will have different colour patterns essentially giving fans hundreds of combinations to choose from.

We honestly can't wait to see how well Vini Jr's wishes are represented and see of the dream of seeing a football-themed Spider-Man suit becomes a reality in the near future!

