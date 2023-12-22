This is how you can activate one of the most iconic goal celebrations in modern football.

This is how you can do a Siu in FC 24! EA Sports FC 24 has dozens of goal celebrations to choose from when you score a goal, but how do you do Cristiano Ronaldo's famous celebration?

EA Sports FC 24 has been a solid start for the franchise rebranded from FIFA, with more players, clubs, leagues and celebrations being added each year.

How do you do the Siu, though? Well, we're going to show you here!

How to do Siu In FC 24

What is the "Siu"? This celebration was popularised by Cristiano Ronaldo, who first did this when scoring for Real Madrid back in 2013. Since then, it's become the Portuguese legend's trademark goal celebration.

The Siu consists of Ronaldo running towards the corner flag, but before the attacker makes it there, he jumps while spinning 180 degrees and faces the pitch. He raises his arms out of his sides and yells out "Siu" when his feet go back on the floor.

Since then, other footballers have copied it when scoring, with perhaps the most notable example being Alejandro Garnacho after his wondergoal against Everton earlier this season.

The name "Siu" is a combination of "Si", which means yes in Spanish and Portuguese and "ooh!", the noise Ronaldo makes when he's doing the celebration.

Doing the Siu in EA FC 24

After scoring a goal, you can choose from dozens of goal celebrations to mark the occasion. It doesn't matter whether your goalscorer is Ronaldo himself or Virgil van Dijk, you can do the Siu.

Depending upon which system you're playing EA Sports FC 24, these are the combinations below:

Xbox : Hold RB + press B

: Hold RB + press B PlayStation : Hold R1 + press circle

: Hold R1 + press circle PC : Hold Z + press D

: Hold Z + press D Switch: Hold R and press A

For PC in particular, this can vary depending upon your controller setup and control configuration.

Other signature celebrations

If you're a big Ronaldo fan, you'll know that there's more than one signature celebration that Cristiano has in his locker. After all, he scores a lot of goals, so it makes sense there's more than one way to rub the opposition's nose into it.

CR7 also has "the nap", which is where he puts his hands together and pretends to fall asleep as if his hands were a pillow. However, it's not as simple as doing this celebration and you'll need to score a goal with Ronaldo to pull it off.

When you score a goal with Ronaldo, press either X on PlayStation or A on Xbox before the cutscene starts and hope the nap is triggered. It's going to be either a Siu or Nap, but you have no way of controlling which one, it's completely random.

