This is how you can surprise the opposing team with a unique pass type in a match.

We're going to show you how to do a Flair Pass in FC 24. EA Sports FC 24 is the most complete football game where you can directly control the players on the pitch.

EA Sports FC 24 is also a step in the right direction for the newly-revamped series. Passing is the most important part of football, as it builds attacks and allows you to control the flow of the match.

There are many types of passes available to you in EA Sports FC 24, though, and flair passing is one that you might not be aware of. So, here's everything you need to know about flair passing in EA FC 24!

How to do a Flair Pass in FC 24

In general, passing in football is done with straight line passing. Whether these are short or long ground passes or over-the-top passes, these don't bend left or right of where the passer is facing.

That's because the ball is hit with the inside of the boot, but changing this approach means that players can carry out a flair pass.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EA Sports

In EA Sports FC 24, you can carry out flair passes by pressing the pass button and either L2 on PS or LT on Xbox.

Depending on the situation and direction of passing, your player will either backheel, add a jump into their move or hit the pass with the side of their foot.

While functionally it doesn't make much of a difference when compared to a regular pass, flair passes look a lot easier on the eye and can unnerve your rival, as this shows you've got the skills to pay the bills.

Other Flair moves

It's not just passing that has flair options to it in EA Sports FC 24, far from it! You can also carry out flair shots, through passes and lobbed passes.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EA Sports

Holding L2/LB and pressing either the shoot, lobbed pass or through pass adds flair to your action. Have a play around with these moves and see what works and what doesn't against the AI and online if you're feeling adventurous.

