FC 24: How to complete Triple Threat Ginola SBC - Costs & Solutions

01 Mar 2024 6:50 PM +00:00

The Fantasy FC promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team with Team 2 out now in packs, and there is a new SBC that will have caught everyone's eye!

That's because EA has released Triple Threat David Ginola into Squad Building Challenges, giving all players in the game a chance to add this insane winger to their Ultimate Team.

We will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add Triple Threat Ginola to your Ultimate Team for the lowest price possible, so let's check out what this card has to offer.

Triple Threat Ginola SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the Triple Threat promo has returned for one-time only, with French star David Ginola now available via Squad Building Challenges in the game.

The Triple Threat promo took place in November 2023, and David Ginola was one of the biggest players featured in the drop.

click to enlarge + 17 Triple Threat Ginola

This multi-million coin player is now available for all players to complete, if they have the balance, and will be very popular in upcoming Weekend Leagues.

Triple Threat Ginola is a 90-rated item with some insane stats, including 91 pace, 89 shooting, 89 passing, 92 dribbling, 57 defending, and 85 physical.

On top of those incredible stats, Ginola has a five-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves, as well as the Technical PlayStyle+, and the Frenchman can even play at LM, CAM, ST, and LW.

This is the SBC of the year so far, and we highly recommend trying to add Triple Threat Ginola to your Ultimate Team, so with that being said, here are the cheapest solutions to complete the SBC.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Top Form

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 France

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Ligue 1

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Players Pack

There we have it, once all of the squads for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to add Triple Threat Ginola to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC is an expensive one, costing around 2.76M coins, but we recommend grinding to complete it, as Ginola is one of the best Hero players in the game.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

