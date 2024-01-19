FC 24: TOTY Honourable Mentions Xhaka Objectives Guide

An insane FREE card!

Team of the Year is finally here, and players can finally open the packs they have been saving for months in the hope of finding a TOTY card to add to their team.

FC 24 fans can expect a frenzy in Ultimate Team for the next few weeks, and also some insane content, and we have been given a TOTY Honourable Mentions Objective to complete!

Granit Xhaka is now available as a TOTY Honourable Mentions card for FREE, and all you need to do is complete the objectives set by EA to add the Bayer Leverkusen man to your Ultimate Team, and we have a complete guide for you!

TOTY Honourable Mentions Xhaka Objectives Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new set of objectives in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players can now add TOTY Honourable Mentions Granit Xhaka to their team for FREE!

click to enlarge + 3 TOTY Honourable Mentions Xhaka

By simply completing the challenges set by EA, you will be able to add this insane card to your team without spending a penny.

Xhaka has been given an incredible 90-rated TOTY Honourable Mentions card by EA, with some fantastic stats to go with it, including 93 passing, 89 physical, 84 defending, 83 dribbling, 83 shooting, and 81 pace! Xhaka also comes with the Incisive Pass Playstyle+.

Spending the first part of 2023 at Arsenal, Xhaka said goodbye to the Emirates in the summer after a fantastic season for the club who led the title race for the majority of the season before being pipped to the title by Manchester City.

After seven years in North London, Xhaka moved to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, and is yet to lose a game at the club, which is the only unbeaten team in Europe!

Although not part of the Team of the Year squad, EA felt Xhaka needed an Honourable Mentions card, and every player in the game can get it for FREE, so let's look at what you need to do to add Xhaka to your Ultimate Team.

Haaland's Hat-Tricks

Requirements:

Erling Haaland recorded 4 hat tricks for Manchester City in 2023. Score 3 goals in 4 separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using Premier League players.

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Haaland's Hat-Tricks

Brilliant Bellingham

Requirements:

Jude Bellingham scored 14 goals in his first 15 matches for Real Madrid. Score 14 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using an English Midfielder.

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Treble Time

Requirements:

Manchester City secured a famous treble in June 2023. Score in 3 separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having min. 6 Premier League players in your starting squad.

Reward:

82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Spain World Champions

Requirements:

Spain became the Women's World Champions in August 2023. Win 6 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having min. 6 Spanish players in your starting 11.

Reward:

83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Spain World Champions

Once you have completed all of the challenges for this objective, you will be able to redeem TOTY Honourable Mentions Xhaka, plus a bunch of packs, and add the Swiss player to your club!

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.