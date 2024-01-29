FC 24: How to complete TOTY Honourable Mentions Debinha - Costs & Solutions

Brazilian flair!

Team of the Year continues to dominate FC 24 Ultimate Team and players have been packing blue cards through the promo!

Amongst the craziness of TOTY, EA has been consistently releasing Objectives, Evolutions, and SBCs, and a brand-new player is now available to add to your Ultimate Team.

Brazilian midfielder Debinha has been given a TOTY Honourable Mentions item, which is now available via SBC, and you will be able to add the Kansas City Current player to your team with these cheapest solutions.

TOTY Honourable Mentions Debinha SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Brazilian trickster Debinha is now available to add to your Ultimate Team.

Debinha quickly became a fan favourite in FC 24 with the introduction of women's players into Ultimate Team for the very first time.

With insane dribbling and a low centre of gravity, plus five-star skills, Debinha has a lot to offer.

Her TOTY Honourable Mentions card is 90-rated, and has some incredible stats including, 86 pace, 83 shooting, 89 passing, 83 dribbling, and the Trivela PlayStyle+!

click to enlarge + 3 TOTY Honourable Mentions Debinha

Debinha links fantastically with many players from the NWSL including the new Moments Alex Morgan, TOTY Sophia Smith, and Brazilian teammate Marta, who has both a Fire and Ice card in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the TOTY Honourable Mentions Debinha SBC.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Brazil

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add TOTY Honourable Mentions Debinha to your Ultimate Team.

You will have to spend around 228k coins to complete the Debinha SBC.

