FC 24: TOTW 20 Predictions, Release Date & How to Get

We return with FC 24 TOTW 20 predictions. The Premier League teams will not be included due to FA Cup matches, so most English teams will be ineligible.

However, there are still numerous games to analyze. Without further ado, let us delve right in and discuss the players we believe will be part of the FC 24 TOTW 20 squad.

In this article, we'll be taking a look at all 18 players who have a strong chance to make it to the FC 24 TOTW 20.

FC 24 TOTW 20 will be released on Wednesday, 31 January 31 at 6 pm GMT.

FC 24 TOTW Predictions – Starters

Here are our FC 24 TOTW 20 Predictions:

Moritz Nicolas – GK – 65 → 83

9 Saves & Clean Sheet / 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen / 8.3 WhoScored match rating

Leverkusen are renowned for being one of the most formidable teams in global football, and maintaining a flawless defensive record against them is an arduous task. Nicolas faced a challenging assignment, having to make a total of 9 saves to ensure that he didn't concede any goals.

Raphael Guerreiro – LB – 82 → 85

1 Goal & Clean Sheet / 1-0 win against Union Berlin / 8.7 WhoScored match rating

In a recent match against Union Berlin, the Portuguese defender managed to score the solitary goal of the game, securing three crucial points for his team.

Brandon Mechele – CB – 76 → 83

1 Goal / 4-1 win against Charleroi / 7.7 WhoScored match rating

Despite Igor Thiago's impressive brace, the limited defensive options available this week raise the possibility of Mechele being given an opportunity.

Nahuel Molina – RB → RWB – 82 → 85

1 Assist & Clean Sheet / 2-0 win against Valencia / 7.8 WhoScored match rating

The Atletico defender not only kept a clean sheet but also provided an assist. Additionally, considering Samuel Lino's recent inclusion in the Team of the Week, we are inclined to favor the Argentine forward.

Toni Kroos – CM – 87 → 88

1 Assist / 2-1 win against Las Palmas / 8.3 WhoScored match rating

Toni Kroos' performance this week may not have been enough to earn him a spot in the TOTW under normal circumstances. However, since players from the Premier League are not eligible, this team could benefit from some higher OVR items.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek – CM – 77 → 83

2 Goal / 2-2 draw against Bologna / 8.2 WhoScored match rating

Despite the game ending in a draw, Loftus-Cheek's two goals as a midfielder could potentially secure his place in the team.

Mario Götze – CAM → CM – 82 → 85

1 Goal / 1-0 win against Mainz / 8.1 WhoScored match rating

The only goal of the game was scored by the German midfielder, helping Frankfurt secure a 1-0 victory.

Charles De Ketelaere – CAM – 76 → 83

2 Assists / 2-0 win against Udinese / 8.9 WhoScored match rating

The Belgian attacker provided assists for both of Atalanta's goals, making him a strong contender for TOTW 20.

Niclas Füllkrug – ST – 80 → 84

3 Goals / 3-1 win against Bochum / 9.5 WhoScored match rating

The German displayed exceptional performance, securing a hat-trick and leading Dortmund to victory. A commendable Gold item with three goals is usually a surefire choice.

Alexander Sørloth – ST – 79 → 84

1 Goal & 2 Assists / 5-3 win against Barcelona / 9.5 WhoScored match rating

Sørloth showcased outstanding form as Villareal turned the tables on a 3-2 disadvantage in the 84th minute, ultimately winning 5-3. The Norwegian stands a great chance of being selected for TOTW 20.

Nikita Parris – RM → ST – 81 → 85

2 Goals / 2-1 win against Aston Villa / 8.6 WhoScored match rating

The English lady found the back of the net twice, contributing to Manchester United's triumph over Aston Villa.

FC 24 TOTW 20 Predictions – Bench

Levent Mercan – LB – 67 → 83

1 Goal, 1 Assist & Clean Sheet / 4-0 win against Rizespor

Marcel Hartel – CM – 72 → 83

2 Goals / 2-1 win against Fortuna Duesseldorf / 8.1 WhoScored match rating

Abdoullah Ba – CAM → RM – 63 → 83

1 Goal & 2 Assists / 3-1 win against Stoke City / 8.7 WhoScored match rating

Patrick Pflücke – LM → LW – 70 → 83

2 Goals & 1 Assist / 3-1 win against RWD Molenbeek / 9.4 WhoScored match rating

Deniz Undav – ST – 75 → 83

3 Goals / 5-2 win against RB Leipzig / 10 WhoScored match rating

Matt Smith – ST – 63 → 83

3 Goals / 3-2 win against Crewe / 10 WhoScored match rating

Krzysztof Piątek – ST – 73 → 83

3 Goals / 3-2 win against Konyaspor / 9.2 WhoScored match rating

