FC 24 How to complete TOTS Ona Batlle SBC, Costs & Solutions

La Liga and Liga F Team of the Season is in full swing, and EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Barcelona right-back, Ona Batlle, receiving a TOTS item in the game mode.

FC 24 players can now get their hands on the Barca defender, adding a new incredible player to their team by following these cheapest solutions!

TOTS Ona Batlle SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Barcelona defender Ona Batlle the latest player to receive a Team of the Season card.

The Spanish right-back was one of many players involved in Barcelona's dominant campaign in Liga F, and EA has rewarded Batlle with a fantastic new card in Ultimate Team.

Ona Batlle has been given a 95-rated TOTS item, with some brilliant stats including, 95 pace, 83 shooting, 86 passing, 91 dribbling, 91 defending, and 85 physical.

TOTS Ona Batlle

On top of that, Batlle possesses four-star skill moves, and a four-star weak foot, as well as the Jockey, Quick Step, and Long Ball Pass PlayStyles+.

There a six challenges to complete to redeem TOTS Ona Batlle, so let's check them out!

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

FC Barcelona

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Spain

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted all six of the squads needed for this SBC, you will be able to add TOTS Ona Batlle to your Ultimate Team for around 561k coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

