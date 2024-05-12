FC 24 TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution Guide

EA has recently unveiled a wide array of new additions to FC 24 Ultimate Team, which has further elevated the already impressive Team of the Season promotion. The availability of the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads has now been introduced, intensifying the thrill and anticipation.

Furthermore, a fresh Evolution has been implemented in the game mode - TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution, enabling players to enhance a TOTS midfielder of their choosing. This offers a great chance for all Ultimate Team participants to bolster their team even more.

Now, let us examine the necessary steps to enhance your players, along with the three players we have emphasized for this progression.

TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution Guide

EA recently unveiled a brand new Evolution update for FC 24, giving players the opportunity to improve their cards without incurring any costs! The incorporation of Evolutions since the game's inception has proven to be extremely popular among FC 24 players, resulting in each Ultimate Team having a distinct style due to the diverse player evolutions.

We shall collectively examine the player requirements for this EVO, furnish you with three players that we deem as the foremost options for evolution, and delineate all the tasks that you must fulfill, along with the corresponding rewards.

Let us now proceed promptly to explore the player prerequisites for the TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution.

Player Requirements

In line with the advancements seen in FC 24, it is imperative to develop a player who meets the specific criteria set by EA. As a result, not every player in the game will be included in this category.

TOTS Midfielder Plus Players

It is essential to meticulously choose a player from your favorite club or develop a player into a powerful force, as the choice is final. Be sure to make a wise decision, as there is no opportunity to change your selection.

The TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution requires the following prerequisites:

Overall Max. 85

Pace Max. 85

Shooting Max. 81

Defending Max. 76

Playstyles Max. 7

Playstyles+ Max. 0

Best players for the TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution

We have selected three options for the TOTS Midfielder Plus Evolution, each of which will make a substantial impact on your team. The chosen player will need to meet the specific requirements.

Now, let us introduce the trio of players chosen for this Evolution:

Phil Foden (Manchester City – 93 OVR)

Phil Foden

Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen – 93 OVR)

Florian Wirtz

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter – 93 OVR)

Hakan Calhanoglu

After choosing the player you want to improve, it is essential to assess the necessary steps to boost their overall rating by +8 OVR.

Below is a comprehensive tutorial on effectively completing the TOTS Midfielder Plus EVO:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +4

Dribbling +5

Passing +5

Physical + 8

Long Ball Pass PlayStyle

Technical PlayStyle+

Level 2 Challenges:

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active eVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Overall +4

Shooting +8

Pace +5

Dribbling +5

Pinged Pass PlasyStyle

Tiki Taka PlayStyle+

Level 3 Challenges:

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace +4

Defending 6

Passing +5

Weak Foot +1

Dead Ball PlayStyle

First Touch PlayStyle+

After successfully finishing all the challenges in this EVO, your player's overall rating will receive a boost of +8 OVR! This incredible Evolution presents a thrilling chance to upgrade your TOTS Midfielder Plus player.

Let us know in the comments which player you plan on evolving!

