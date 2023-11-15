EA has just added a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer now available for all players!

SBCs have been a ton of fun so far during FC 24, and Sabitzer is the latest card to be added to the game!

Together we will go through all of the squads needed, and the cheapest solutions to this SBC, so without further ado, let's take a look at the Moments Sabitzer SBC in FC 24!

Moments Sabitzer SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just added Moments Sabitzer into Ultimate Team, giving players a brand-new Bundesliga CM to add to their squads!

The Austrian midfielder has been given a +5 upgrade from his regular Rare Gold card, and has 80+ stats in five separate categories!

click to enlarge + 3 Moments Sabitzer

Sabitzer has 80 pace, 85 shooting, 85 passing, 85 dribbling, 77 defending, and 80 physical, making him a fantastically well-rounded central midfielder.

You will be able to add Sabitzer to your team by submitting two squads worth around 100k coins, and we are going to give you the cheapest solutions to completing the Squad Building Challenge!

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted both of the squads necessary for this Squad Building Challenge, you will be able to add Moments Marcel Sabitzer to your Ultimate Team for 100k coins!

We recommend swapping Triple Threat Neville with Christine Endler in the 85-Rated Squad!

Sabitzer will slot perfectly into any midfield, and links well with the likes of Centurions Julian Ryerson, Team of the Week Mats Hummels, and Trailblazers Julian Brandt!

The midfielder also has the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+, which is insanely overpowered in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Will you be completing the Moments Sabitzer SBC?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.