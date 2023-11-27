FC 24: Marauder Evolutions Guide

EA has been dropping bombs left, right, and centre, and they have just released one of their best Evolutions yet in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

The Marauder Evolution is now available for all players in FC 24 to upgrade a centre-back by a huge +6 OVR rating!

Together we will go through the complete guide to the Marauder Evolution, giving you the best players to use, plus the requirements, and rewards to this insane new Evolution in the game, so let's dive in!

Marauder Evolution guide

There is a brand-new Evolution in FC 24 Ultimate Team called 'Marauder,' and it looks incredible.

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Marauder Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CB in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Marauder Evolution.

Overall: Max. 82

Pace: Max. 72

Dribbling: Max. 75

Defending: Max. 82

Physical: Max. 82

Position: CB

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

Best players for Marauder Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Marauder Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Mats Hummels, or Pau Torres, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Inigo Martinez (Barcelona - 82 OVR)

The first option for this Evolution is Spanish centre-back, Inigo Martinez, who not only has an insane card once evolved but also incredible links. Martinez plays for Barcelona, and once evolved, he increases to an 88-rated player, with 79 pace, 89 defending, and 86 physical, which makes him one of the best defenders in the game.

Facundo Medina (RC Lens - 80 OVR)

RC Lens defender, Facundo Medina is another great choice for the Marauder Evolution and despite being two ratings lower than Martinez, has pretty similar stats. Medina evolves to an 86 OVR, with 79 pace, 83 dribbling, 87 defending, and 84 physical. He also links with the new POTM Mbappe if you need any chemistry links.

Ben White (Arsenal - 80 OVR)

Ben White is a hugely popular option for this Evolution, and here is why! The Englishman has great links with his nationality and Arsenal players, and on top of that, he increases to an 86-rated defender, with 80 pace, 86 dribbling, 89 defending, and 80 physical. White can also play at both CB and RB, making for much more versatility than the other two options.

How to complete the Marauder Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by SIX OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Marauder Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +6

Physical: +3

Playstyle: First Touch

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 4 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Passing: +4

Defending: +4

Physical: +3

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +6

Defending: +3

PlayStyle: Technical

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Marauder Evolution, and upgraded your player by SIX OVRs!

This EVO is completely FREE, so you should definitely complete it!

