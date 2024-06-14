How to Complete FC 24 Make Your Mark Xavi Simons SBC, Costs & Solutions

Make Your Mark is the latest promo to drop into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has released a brand-new player SBC to go alongside it.

The player in question is Dutch star Xavi Simons, and we'll be taking a look at his official stats and how to complete his SBC so you can add the attacking midfielder to your Ultimate Team!

Make Your Mark Xavi Simons SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has dropped a new SBC into Ultimate Team with Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons receiving a Make Your Mark item as he makes his first appearance in a European Championship tournament.

Simons has enjoyed a successful season on loan at RB Leipzig and returns to PSG this summer, however, first, he will be looking to help the Netherlands on their European journey.

Make Your Mark Xavi Simons

Each card in the Make Your Mark promo has the possibility of being upgraded, based on goals and assists for strikers and midfielders, or clean sheets for defenders and goalkeepers, so Simons owners will be looking out for the Dutchman to help contribute to goals at EURO 2024.

Xavi Simons is now a 95-rated player with some incredible stats on his Make Your Mark card, including 97 pace, 93 shooting, 93 passing, 94 dribbling, 82 defending, and 89 physical.

On top of that, the CAM also possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and four PlayStyles+, which are Dead Ball, Technical, Rapid, and Trivela.

Netherlands

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Netherlands

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted the squads needed for this SBC, you will be able to add Make Your Mark Xavi Simons and a bunch of packs to your Ultimate Team, with the SBC setting you back around 386K coins to complete.

Will you be adding Make Your Mark Xavi Simons to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

