How to Complete FC 24 International Stars Martinez SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the FC 24 International Stars Emiliano Martinez SBC into Ultimate Team after Argentina were crowned Copa America champions following a 1-0 win over Colombia.

Euro 2024 winner Rodri has already received an International Stars card, but players can now add Martinez to their team by completing just one Squad Building Challenge.

International Stars Martinez SBC Cheapest Solutions

Much like the Euros, the Copa America final ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday as Argentina scored an extra-time winner to beat Colombia 1-0, and EA has given the tournament's Golden Glove recipient, Emiliano Martinez, an International Stars Ultimate Team item to celebrate.

While his teammates performed exceptionally well throughout, it was ultimately Martinez's heroics that got Argentina to the final in the first place, saving two penalties in the Quarter-Final shootout against Ecuador.

International Stars Martinez

As a result, EA has provided the Aston Villa man with an incredible 97-rated International Stars card which comes with some fantastic stats attached, including 96 Diving, 96 Handling, 94 Kicking, 98 Reflexes, and 97 Positioning, making him one of the best goalkeepers currently available in the game.

International Stars Martinez Squad Solution

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC International Stars Martinez Solution

Once you have submitted the required squad for this SBC, you can add International Stars Emiliano Martinez to your Ultimate Team for around 96K coins, which can be viewed as quite a fair price considering how good his card looks on paper.

Will you be completing the Emiliano Martinez International Stars SBC, or opting for Spain's Euro 2024 winner Rodri instead? Let us know in the comments section below.

