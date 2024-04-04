FC 24: Huge EA mistake sees SBC removed

FC 24 has had its fair share of ups and downs in its six-month tenure, with plenty of updates and fixes made to the game, fans have been through a rollercoaster of emotions since its release in September 2023.

Despite a huge amount of content being thrown into Ultimate Team on a near-daily basis, keeping fans busy and excited, there have also been a few mistakes that have led to disruption within the online community, and EA added another to that list last night!

A huge mistake saw players completing the Future Stars Icon Beckham SBC and being given a tradeable reward, which caused the item to be removed, so let's take a look at the events that occurred, and what is set to follow.

Future Stars Icon Beckham SBC removed

On 3 April, EA released a Future Stars Icon David Beckham SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to get their hands on a solid 91-rated Icon card for around 525k coins.

Future Stars Icon Beckham SBC

Players quickly began completing the SBC to add Beckham to their squads, only to find that once completed, they could sell the Icon player on the transfer market, giving EA no choice but to remove the SBC from the game mode.

There were even some players who submitted some of the squads into the SBC, but not completing it, before it was removed, leaving them without any coins or any players.

Future Stars Icon Beckham compensation

Once the SBC was removed, EA released a statement via their @EASFCDirect account on X, which read:

"The Future Stars Beckham SBC Group has been temporarily removed from the game as it was incorrectly providing Tradeable rewards.

Tradeable Future Stars Icon Beckham

"Players who partially completed the SBC Group will get their Player Items back in the coming days, and their SBC Group progress will be saved when the SBC Group returns."

It seems as though the players who missed out on Future Stars Icon Beckham will be able to continue their SBC progress when the card re-enters Ultimate Team.

That being said, there was no mention of what has happened to the tradeable Beckham cards that have already been redeemed, although there are none on the market, which could indicate that EA has made those items Untradeable.

