FC 24 FUTTIES Countdown Evolutions Guide

FUTTIES season has begun, with Season 8: We are FC out now, filled with some top-class pink cards, and a new promo set to release soon, EA has just dropped a new Evolution called FUTTIES Countdown.

The Evolution gives players the chance to great their own FUTTIES star from their club, giving them a +5 OVR boost, as well as upgrading their stats enormously.

FUTTIES Countdown Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the FUTTIES Countdown Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favorite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the FUTTIES Countdown Evolution:

Overall: Max. 90

Pace: Max. 94

Defending: Max. 88

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 2

FUTTIES Countdown Requirements

Best players for the FUTTIES Countdown Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the FUTTIES Countdown Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland for example. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Diogo Jota (Liverpool - 90 OVR)

Our first pick for the FUTTIES Countdown Evolution is Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his Ultimate Birthday card. Once evolved, Jota jumps from a 90 OVR to a 95-rated player with some great stats including, 94 pace, 93 shooting, 88 passing, 96 dribbling, 68 defending, and 91 physical, making for a great attacking option.

Ruud Gullit (Icon - 90 OVR)

If you think Diogo Jota looks good in this EVO, then why not try Ruud Gullit and his Base Icon card if you have a spare million coins knocking around? The Dutchman upgrades to a 95 OVR in this Evolution whilst possessing, 89 pace, 92 shooting, 93 passing, 91 dribbling, 85 defending, and 92 physical, making for a great all-round midfielder option for your Ultimate Team.

How to complete the FUTTIES Countdown Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +5 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the FUTTIES Countdown Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +3

Defending: +1

Physical: +3

FUTTIES Countdown Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +2

PlayStyle: Incisive Pass

FUTTIES Countdown Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game. .

Level 3 Rewards:

Shooting: +2

Passing: +2

Defending: +2

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: Quick Step

PlayStyle+: Trivela

FUTTIES Countdown Evolution Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +5 OVRs!

