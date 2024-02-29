Some great players expected to feature!

Fantasy FC has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team with Team 1 in packs for another day before the release of Team 2 tomorrow night leaving many fans waiting patiently for even more players in packs!

The Fantasy FC promo combines Ultimate Team with the real world, with every card featured within the promo relying on theirs and their teams performances to get upgrades in FC 24.

That being said, FC 24 players are about to have another set of players to start cheering for in real life with Team 2 set to drop tomorrow, so without further ado, let's take a look at all of the players leaked to feature in the second phase of the Fantasy FC promo!

The Fantasy FC promo has been in Ultimate Team for almost a week now, with Team 1 in packs, featuring the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ferland Mendy, and Heroes such as Vincent Kompany, and Carlos Tevez.

click to enlarge + 2 Fantasy FC Team 1

Players have just over 24 hours to try and pack one of these players before they are gone from packs for good, with Team 2 right around the corner.

Fantasy FC Team 2 will be released into Ultimate Team on Friday 1 March at 6 pm GMT and will remain in packs for seven days before being replaced by an entirely new promo.

Each card within the promo is a live card, meaning based on the players and their representative team's performances, they can upgrade by +4 OVRs if certain goals are met in their next four domestic matches.

Fantasy FC Team 2 leaked players

Every promo sees lots of leakers in the FC 24 community, dropping hints or player names ahead of a new release and the Fantasy FC promo is no different, with the entire squad for Team 2 being put onto social media by popular leaker, @FutSheriff.

Leaks from this page usually tend to be correct, and this means fans can be excited with lots of insane players set to come to Ultimate Team tomorrow when Fantasy FC Team 2 is released.

14 current players and eight Heroes were released in Team 1 of Fantasy FC and we think those numbers will be the same for tomorrow's drop, so let's check out all of the players leaked to feature in Fantasy FC Team 2.

Fantasy FC Team 2:

Ousmane Dembele - PSG

Federico Chiesa - Juventus

Yan Couto - Girona

Geyse - Manchester United

Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal

Lieke Martens - PSG

Pedro Porro - Tottenham

Ian Maatsen - Borussia Dortmund

Luis Diaz - Liverpool

Georgia Stanway - Bayern Munich

Pierre Lees-Melou - Brest

Omar Marmoush - Eintracht Frankfurt

Julie Pasquereau - Stade de Reims

Fantasy FC Team 2 Heroes:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: AsyFutTrader Fantasy FC Heroes Leak

Wesley Sneijder

Lucio

Sonia Bompastor

Javier Mascherano

Steve McManaman

Yaya Toure

Tomas Brolin

Ramires

Which of these players are you most excited to play with?

