FC 24 How to complete 93+ PTG, MYM or MYM Plus Player Pick SBC, Costs & Solutions

As Path to Glory Knockouts comes to its final days, EA has just released some more content into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with a brand-new player pick SBC available now in the game mode.

By submitting two squads, players can now shoot their shot at adding a 93+ OVR Path to Glory, Make Your Mark, or Make Your Mark Plus player to their team, with this new player pick SBC, full of great players!

93+ PTG, MYM or MYM Plus Player Pick SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team with the 93+ PTG, MYM, or MYM Plus Player Pick SBC now available for all players in the game mode.

Path to Glory, Make Your Mark, and Make Your Mark Plus players can be found if you complete this SBC, and there are some incredible stars available including, Virgil van Dijk, Florian Wirtz, and Cristiano Ronaldo to name a few!

93+ PTG, MYM, or MYM Plus Player Pick SBC

Some of these cards have already hit the 99 OVR mark, with some on their way towards the maximum rating with their countries bearing down on an international trophy.

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once both of these squads have been submitted, you can open your 93+ PTG, MYM or MYM Plus Player Pick, and see which player you will be able to add to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around 178k coins to complete, however, there are many great players available, so the possibility of packing a player of higher value is quite high.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Path to Glory Knockouts Promo Out Now | Path to Glory Youssouf Fofana Objectives Guide | How to Complete Path to Glory Martinez SBC | FC 24 Euro Glory Evolutions Guide | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask