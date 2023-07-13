EAFC 24 hype continues to build with more new information being leaked an announced every day!

Brace yourselves as the legendary Bobby Charlton joins the ranks of FIFA Icons, bringing unmatched skill and nostalgia to the virtual pitch.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the magic of playing alongside one of football's all-time greats. EA Sports FC 24 is set to redefine the game, and Charlton's presence will undoubtedly make it an unforgettable experience.

LATEST- Icon Bobby Charlton confirmed

According to popular leaker @FUTSheriff, the inclusion of legendary English footballer, Bobby Charlton will be in EAFC 24, as a highly anticipated Icon player in FIFA 24. This exciting development has set the gaming community abuzz, as fans eagerly await the chance to experience Charlton's immense talents and add him to their ultimate teams.

Credit: Via @CriminalFIFA and @FUTSheriff on Twitter Bobby Charlton is coming as an icon in EAFC!

Bobby Charlton's Icon stats could look something like the prediction by FUT Sheriff, which is as follows:

Rating: 94

Position: CAM

Pace: 87

Shooting: 93

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 62

Physicality: 84

With Charlton's incredible history, his presence in EAFC 24 promises to make a significant impact on the virtual pitch. Players will have the unique opportunity to harness his remarkable shooting, precision passing, and dynamic dribbling skills, which will undoubtedly elevate their ultimate team lineups.

Manchester United fans across the world will be excited to get to use one of their greats in EAFC 24. Sir Bobby Charlton made 758 appearances for Manchester United scoring 249 goals

Icons in EAFC 24

More and more Icons are being leaked on a daily basis with a full list of leaked Icons and Heroes and yet to be confirmed icons displayed by The Ultimate Team leaker:

The full leaked list of players in testing is as follows:

Carlos Tevez

Vincent Kompany

Wesley Sneijder

Sergio Aguero

Ramires

Arjen Robben

Arda Turan

Bobby Charlton

Zico

DaMarcus Beasley

Dimitar Berbatov

Franck Ribery

Gianluca Vialli

John Arne Riise

Nwankwo Kanu

Paulo Futre

Enzo Francescoli

Shunsuke Nakamura

Steve McManaman

Tomas Rosicky

Bixente Lizarazu

Ludovic Giuly

