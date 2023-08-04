Destiny 2 might not be in its best current state, with community sentiment at an all-time low as they feel neglected with Bungie putting time and effort into other projects such as Marathon. Still, Guardians are hopeful Destiny 2 Season 22 can get things back on track.

While the Season of the Deep has been a net positive, there are concerns within the Destiny 2 community that the game's emphasis on profitability has created a divide between players and developers.

Season 22 will be the third one of Year 6 that started with the Lightfall expansion alongside Season of Defiance.

With the Destiny 2 The Final Shape showcase inching closer, there's a lot we don't know about Season 22, however, we got some tidbits of information to get you hyped up about it.

Destiny 2 Season 22 - Start date

Destiny 2 Season 22 is right around the corner

While we don't know the official name of Season 22, we do know it's about to kick off relatively soon as it's expected to launch on 22 August, right after The Final Shape showcase ends.

Expect a decent chunk of the stream to be dedicated to Season 22 information.

Season 22 reprised raid date

Following the recent cadence of content release from Bungie, a reprised raid is set to return to Destiny 2 after fans got a new dungeon with Season of the Deep, Ghosts of the Deep.

Again, we don't know which raid is coming back, although speculation suggests it could be Crota's End. What we do know is when we can expect it to drop, and that's on 1 September. Roughly 10 days after the start of the season.

Season 22 Exotic mission rotation

Announced way back in February, Season 22 will see the debut of the Exotic mission rotation. This means that players who previously missed out on exclusive missions that rewarded them with exotic weapons will now have the opportunity to play them.

There are three missions due for a return, all handing out different exotic weapons. These are:

Vox Obscura - Dead Messenger grenade launcher

Presage - Dead Man's Tale scout rifle

Operation: Seraph's Shield - Revision Zero pulse rifle

Some of these guns were available via the Kiosk while others were sold by Xur. With Season 22 that will change, as DMT will no longer be a part of Xur's inventory.

Furthermore, you'll be able to craft this powerful scout rifle.

Destiny 2 Season 22 season pass

At the moment, the contents of the Season 22 season pass are a mystery. Expect the usual assortment of content, including a new exotic weapon for both premium and free users, ornaments, emotes, and more.

The cost will remain the same, sitting at 1,200 Silver. The 200 Silver increase from previous seasons has proven to be a controversial one, with no signs of Bungie trying to make amends.

For context, players are not able to directly buy the exact quantity needed to purchase the season pass, instead being forced to buy the 1,500 Silver bundle.

And that's all we know about Destiny 2 Season 22. As always, we'll be updating this article accordingly as more information is revealed.

