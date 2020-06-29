BREAKING* PS Plus Free Games July 2020 REVEALED – NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider & more

2K’s basketball title is just one of three games that PS Plus members can download for free next month!

This month’s PS Plus free games have arrived and gamers arein for a treat as Sony celebrates PS Plus’ 10 year anniversary!

Keep reading to see which games PS Plus members can download for free in July 2020.

July 2020 Free Games Revealed

The following games can be downloaded by PS Plus members from Tuesday, 7 July.

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 is, without question, the best NBA 2K title to date and well worth downloading for free.

The visuals are crisp, the gameplay bugs from previous editions have been eradicated and there have been significant improvements to already top-quality modes.

The most customizable and ambitious 2K title to date will not disappoint if you are an avid basketball gamer

Rise of the Tomb Raider (20 Year Celebration)

The eleventh entry in the Tomb Raider series is also now available to play for free!

The ruse of the Tomb Raider follows Lara Croft as she searches for the legendary city of Kitezh in Siberia.

Another classic third-person Tomb Raider game that is well worth downloading for free!

Erica

As it’s PS Plus’ 10 year anniversary, Sony has released a third free bonus game for July 2020!

Erica is an interactive thriller in which you’ll immerse yourself in a dangerous underworld in which you unearth the shocking truth behind the murder of Erica’s father.

Check out the trailer below!

