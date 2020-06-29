[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PS Plus

*BREAKING* PS Plus Free Games July 2020 REVEALED – NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider & more

2K’s basketball title is just one of three games that PS Plus members can download for free next month!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Jun 29, 2020
 

ps plus july

This month’s PS Plus free games have arrived and gamers arein for a treat as Sony celebrates PS Plus’ 10 year anniversary!

Keep reading to see which games PS Plus members can download for free in July 2020.

Contents hide
1 July 2020 Free Games Revealed
1.1 NBA 2K20
1.2 Rise of the Tomb Raider (20 Year Celebration)
1.3 Erica
2 Get PS Plus membership for CHEAP

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

July 2020 Free Games Revealed

The following games can be downloaded by PS Plus members from Tuesday, 7 July.

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 is, without question, the best NBA 2K title to date and well worth downloading for free.

MUST HAVE: NBA 2K20 is the best NBA 2K title to date

The visuals are crisp, the gameplay bugs from previous editions have been eradicated and there have been significant improvements to already top-quality modes.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about NBA 2K21

The most customizable and ambitious 2K title to date will not disappoint if you are an avid basketball gamer

Rise of the Tomb Raider (20 Year Celebration)

The eleventh entry in the Tomb Raider series is also now available to play for free!

The ruse of the Tomb Raider follows Lara Croft as she searches for the legendary city of Kitezh in Siberia.

Another classic third-person Tomb Raider game that is well worth downloading for free!

Erica

As it’s PS Plus’ 10 year anniversary, Sony has released a third free bonus game for July 2020!

Erica is an interactive thriller in which you’ll immerse yourself in a dangerous underworld in which you unearth the shocking truth behind the murder of Erica’s father.

Check out the trailer below!

Get PS Plus membership for CHEAP

Not a member of PS Plus already? Don’t worry, there are some amazing deals out there.

For a short period of time, CDKeys is offering 12 months of access to the PlayStation Network for just £42buy it here!

If you don’t want to commit to a full year of PS Plus, you can get a three-month membership for 25% off at Currys here!

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon