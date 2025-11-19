The Best Sports Games That You Can Play Right Now

There's never been a time like today when sports games are at their finest. Whether you're into basketball, football, wrestling, soccer, or racing, there's a game out there that's genuinely worth your time. We're seeing real improvements in gameplay, graphics, and how these games actually feel to play.

That said, we're now at a point in time when choosing a sports game can be overwhelming, because there are more choices than ever. You've got your typical league-licensed games from 2K and EA Sports pumping out entries year after year, but some outliers are imaginative if you're down for something a bit out of this world.

This list covers games that are either the best in their respective genres or bring something unique to the table. It doesn't matter if you're a hardcore sports fan or just a casual gamer; there's something here for you.

10. MLB The Show 25

Credit: San Diego Studio

Keeping an annual franchise is something that will always question the minds of players, since the most important thing that needs to be answered is: Is it worth upgrading from last year?

MLB The Show 25 makes a strong case thanks to the introduction of several nice tweaks, such as new QTE events that can happen when you are locked into controlling a single player rather than the whole team.

Infielders now have a few different reactions that can have an impact on how quickly they get to the ball, which means that poor defenders will play more like it, so the net effect is worse defense, but the tradeoff is that these make great defenders more valuable, particularly in franchise mode. Another addition is ambush hitting, where you can anticipate inside or outside pitches. This mechanic makes it easier to connect on the side you choose but harder on the side you don't. And of course, you still get the same satisfying crack of the bat.

9. Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Credit: Genki, Lenar

If you're craving something that isn't named Gran Turismo, Forza, Need for Speed, or Assetto Corsa, then Tokyo Xtreme Racer will be a breath of fresh air for you. Released as an early access in January of this year and given a full release this September, Tokyo Xtreme Racer is developer Genki's love letter to the PS2 era of street racing. The gameplay is simple: you cruise futuristic Tokyo's expressways at night to challenge rival racers.

Over 200 different opponents are scattered across the expressway, and some only appear under specific conditions, times, weather, or by defeating other racers. The car roster focuses on Japanese manufacturers such as Subaru, Nissan, Mazda, and Toyota. The handling, as you can expect from a PS2 reboot, is arcade-style, so if you only want a racing game just for the virtue of racing cars, this game will immediately hook you in.

8. Omega Strikers

Credit: Odyssey Interactive

Here's a game that flew under a lot of people's radars, and if you ask me, that's a shame because Omega Strikers has the potential to be one of the most addictive and competitive games you can play. Think of it as soccer meets League of Legends with a dash of Rocket League.

Omega Strikers is a free-to-play 3v3 soccer game where you can choose to be a goalie, a forward, or a flex player. There are 21 characters available right now, each with its own unique skills and abilities. Matches are short, fun, but intense. It's one of those games like Overwatch that's easy to play but hard to master, with cross-platform support across PC, consoles, and mobile.

7. Madden NFL 26

Credit: EA Orlando

Madden NFL 26 is the most ambitious and polished entry the franchise has delivered in years. EA finally gave Franchise mode the upgrades it definitely needed, and the entire game now feels faster and more responsive than ever before.

QB DNA is the best thing about this year's Madden. Quarterbacks act more like their real versions. It's a feature that adds authenticity, so each Quarterback feels distinct rather than just characters with different stat ratings. It also changes how QBs throw and makes you feel like you're the player on the field. The downside, though, is that Superstar mode still feels shallow and just like in traditional EA fashion, Ultimate Team continues to lean a bit too much on pay-to-win mechanics.

However, if you can look past the microtransactions, though, this is the best Madden has felt in years.

6. Rematch

Credit: Sloclap

Sloclap, the folks behind the incredible martial arts game Sifu, stepped away from kung fu action to bring us one of the most fun soccer games in a long time. Rematch is an arcade-style soccer game that's meant to be played fast-paced. Matches are divided into 3v3, 4v4, and 5v5, where you control a single player in third-person view.

The controls are simple, and if you want to learn the basics of soccer, this game will teach you. Its art style, combined with its tighter camera angle, creates a more personal and immersive feel to the game. Overall, Rematch is a fun, accessible game that avoids the over-complexity of managing licensed teams and real-life superstar counterparts.

5. WWE 2K25

Credit: Visual Concepts, 2K

The latest entry from the WWE franchise takes the series' strengths to new heights with WWE 2K25. This year's installment delivers some of the best improvements so far and stands as the most complete package in terms of gameplay.

Chain wrestling feels more fluid than ever, new match types add variety, and the character models are the best they've been in terms of visuals. With a colossal roster of 435 superstars, WWE 2K25 captures the full spectacle of wrestling entertainment. Modes like MyRise and the all-new Showcase have been transformed into standout experiences that rank among the game's biggest highlights.

4. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Credit: Blizzard Albany, Neversoft, Iron Galaxy

There's already Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, but if I'm going to recommend a Tony Hawk game to my friends, then it has to be Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 feels like a diluted version of what made these games great. Sure, the inclusion of Bam Margera is nice, but the absence of certain iconic musical tracks like Chicago and Carnival is immediately noticeable. What's worse is that they removed Career Mode from Pro Skater 4 entirely, which is a very baffling decision. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is simply a product that I think did not live up to expectations.

On the other hand, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is a pure masterpiece. The game doesn't just succeed in capturing the magic of the original game, but the devs improved on one of the most beloved sports franchises ever made. Abilities such as reverts help you with flow, and while online multiplayer is down, it's still a great single-player experience. If you grew up with Tony Hawk games as a 90's kid or you're just discovering this game for the first time, I'd have to tell you that this is the essential Tony Hawk experience. The soundtrack alone is worth the price of admission, and landing that perfect combo while Superman by Goldfinger blasts in the background never gets old.

3. Rocket League

Credit: Psyonix

Some ideas are just so beautifully simple that it's impossible to fathom a world without them once they've entered the market. Rocket League is one such example. When it burst onto the scene in 2015, it introduced the world to "Soccer with Hotwheels," and esports gaming hasn't been the same since.

The fact that it's maintained its staying power for a decade speaks volumes about this game, which is currently in its 20th season as of this writing. Rocket League is simply the definition of addictively fun. It's free-to-play, easy to learn, with zero barrier to entry. Plus, there are always new cars, celebrations, collabs, and varieties of its classic formats, so it's a safe bet that we'll still be playing this game for years to come.

2. EA Sports FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

EA broke up with FIFA in what is now its third year over licensing disagreements, but that didn't stop EA from churning out Sports FC year after year. This year, EA Sports FC 26 focuses on the fundamentals, ball physics, player positioning, tactics, and smarter gameplay that beats button-mashing.

The archetypes system changes how you build your squad. You're now going to think about how a false 9 differs from a target man, or how an inverted winger changes your attack. The game's modern tactics force you to think beyond just traditional positions. Furthermore, the goalkeeper AI is a lot smarter now and can make natural saves instead of letting easy shots through. But while you might say that letting 30 years of collaboration with FIFA slip away is a tough pill to swallow, it did allow the devs to refocus the game on what truly matters, to deliver a better gaming experience.

1. NBA 2K26

Credit: Visual Concepts, 2K

When it comes to basketball, you're never going to find a game that's better than the NBA 2K series. NBA 2K26 introduces the new ProPLAY motion engine that makes player movements look and feel uncannily lifelike, while shooting and defense have also been improved and are more reactive to reward player skill. Even if the single-player storyline still drags with predictable beats, the new game modes, such as All-Star team-up, Eras, and revamped Breakout, Showdown, and Domination, make the game the best NBA 2K to ever touch our hands.

This year's entry introduces more ways to earn VC and MT, but the grind remains painfully slow, and monetization is still aggressive. But the heart of the game, the multiplayer, is great. Matchmaking is smooth, servers are stable, and playing with friends has never been this fun.

At its core, NBA 2K26 nails what we've all wanted in a basketball game. It's fun to play every possession, and you can feel the tension of a close game all the way to drilling buzzer beaters. Despite its flaws, no other sports game comes close to delivering a level of competitiveness that NBA 2K26 has to offer.