Primary Subject: Sports Video Game Career Modes (NBA 2K / WWE 2K / UFC)

Sports Video Game Career Modes (NBA 2K / WWE 2K / UFC) Key Update: The article advocates for a shift from simple roster updates to deep, RPG-style narrative integration in sports games to drive player engagement and marketing.

The article advocates for a shift from simple roster updates to deep, RPG-style narrative integration in sports games to drive player engagement and marketing. Status: Confirmed (Editorial Analysis)

Confirmed (Editorial Analysis) Last Verified: January 20, 2026

January 20, 2026 Quick Answer: Sports games need deep stories to create emotional connections, justify yearly purchases, and move beyond repetitive roster updates with meaningful RPG-style career progression.

Sports are one of the best sources of entertainment of all time. Memories and relationships have been built around the high of watching their favorite athlete win it all. I once even spoke to a cab driver whose favorite memory was abandoning work to watch the 1996 Chicago Bulls win the NBA title.

These memories are built not just on the amazing physical and mental feats of the athletes involved, but also on the stories behind them. The struggles and hardships Michael Jordan faced against the Detroit Pistons during the 1991 season add to the flavor of greatness in these stories. Flavor that, I believe, many sports video game publishers should lean on.

Sports video games are the virtual equivalent of balling out in your backyard with the rim lowered, pretending you’re LeBron James the entire time. They let you play with the big leagues, whether it be on the football field scoring goals like Lionel Messi, or hitting home runs like Shohei Ohtani, all from the comfort of your own couch.

Every video game sells a fantasy to its players, and the fantasy of sports video games is that you get to put yourself in the shoes of the greatest players of all time, bringing your favorite team to the top. But what if you got to make your own story?

Credit: Steel City Interactive

Sports games have approached solo career modes as something closer to an RPG, but just without the story. Credit where credit’s due, the NBA 2K franchise has noticeably grown when it comes to creating your own athlete from scratch. From face scans to behind-the-scenes career decisions, and some unique mechanics that switch up the game.

I even greatly enjoyed how much the Park feature was implemented throughout the years, giving players even more control of their character. Other games like WWE 2K, Undisputed, and the UFC games are also all about creating your character in an RPG-style skill points system, but not enough focus is added to the story.

I remember way back in NBA 2K13 feeling so much joy about getting sponsored and having my own signature shoe as part of MyCareer, and I want that same feeling back every time. But it gets deeper than that. I want to see my player struggle through life as part of the story mode, because being an athlete isn’t all about what you put out on the court.

It’s the work you put in behind the scenes as well. Movies like Coach Carter, Warrior, and even Semi-Pro are some of the stories that come to mind when thinking of meaningful stories, even without that much play shown, and they’re still beloved for a reason.

Credit: Electronic Arts

Not only would better stories make meaningful connections with your players, but they’d also give you a marketing boost. A criticism I’ve seen over and over again on the internet about these yearly sports games is how they’re basically the same thing, just with a different coat of paint every year.

When you look at the marketing of every yearly sports game, it always comes down to the roster and the cover athlete. Graphical overhauls of athletes, including their overall ratings, are updated and rolled out like it’s supposed to blow our minds every year, and the cover athlete is just that: a cover. I get why this works for some people, but to me, I think it’s boring.

Instead, if sports games leaned further towards the story that their career mode is trying to tell in each new iteration of the game, then they’d have something else to market. Instead of the cover athlete being just an aesthetic direction for the game, let the cover athlete represent how their career parallels the story mode.

Give me a CM Punk mode where I had to go through the Indies and teach me how to drop a Pipe Bomb of my own! Take a game from Punch Club and put me in Manny Pacquiao's shoes, balancing boxing and real life as my life depended on it.

Credit: Visual Concepts, 2K

I believe that if I saw more of these stories in marketing, I’d be much more inclined to justify buying these sports games every year. I do feel like we’re headed in the right direction when it comes to the 2K games, but the more I think about it, the more things I can see being improved.

One thing I’d love to see added is the inclusion of a better rivalry system. Whether it’s a team game or a combat sport, everyone loves it when rivalries get heated, and I want to replicate that same thrill and tenacity. If the Detroit Pistons could bring out the Chicago Bulls’ A-game like a trial by fire, then I want the same thing for my stories.

But of course, realistically, I know we’re still just gonna get those MyTeam packs. I won’t complain.